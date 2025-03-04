Samsung has launched a flexible portable monitor complete with a briefcase, one that seems to come straight from a James Bond movie

Samsung’s briefcase-style monitor makes an appearance at MWC 2025

Samsung 18.1-inch foldable OLED monitor
(Image credit: Samsung Display Newsroom)
  • Samsung's latest OLED screen ecosystem concept wants to foster a seamless 'multiple screen experience'
  • Power-efficient On-Cell Film (OCF) technology boosts brightness
  • Integrated grip handle enhances portability

Samsung has introduced a concept that blends rugged portability with futuristic design - an 18.1-inch OLED portable monitor with a 4.5R folding radius, that transforms into a briefcase-like form with an integrated grip handle.

Showcased at MWC 2025, this foldable OLED panel features a QHD+ resolution of 2000 × 3664 pixels, offering a high pixel density of 184 PPI, though Samsung hasn't yet confirmed commercial availability.

Additionally, Samsung has focused on power efficiency by incorporating On-Cell Film (OCF) technology, which improves brightness while maintaining lower power consumption. This ensures that the display remains visible without significantly draining battery life, even in bright conditions.

Optimized for efficiency and durability

At the event, Samsung Display also introduced its “OLED Magic” theme, unveiling ultra-thin bezel OLED panels, high-performance QD-OLED monitors with refresh rates up to 500 Hz, and 240 Hz OLED panels for laptops.

Samsung suggests that its 'Seamless Color Studio' booth at MWC will showcase 'color consistency' across various-sized OLED screens.

Its latest display ecosystem hinges on facilitating a 'multiple screen experience', allowing for users to seamlessly switch from viewing content such as video, or a web browser. on one screen to another.

"Users can start watching a show on their smartphone and seamlessly transition to their TV or browse products on a laptop and complete the purchase on their smartphone," Samsung declared.

"This interconnected experience allows for a fluid, uninterrupted online journey across various devices, regardless of place."

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

With contributions from

