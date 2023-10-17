Salesforce reveals coding copilot to solve all your programming woes

Salesforce has announced the general availability of MuleSoft’s Anypoint Code Builder, a generative AI tool for coding with cost-cutting and productivity at its core.

The company points to in-house research from earlier this year which claims that 86% of IT leaders expect Gen AI to play a prominent role in their organizations and 87% plan to invest more in automation over the next 18 months.

Developers can use the Anypoint Code Builder IDE to build APIs and integrations using natural language prompts to finesse and tweak code.

Anypoint Code Builder

Salesforce – parent company of MuleSoft – says that the tool allows developers to choose from a range of environments, including a locally installed desktop IDE within Visual Studio Code and a cloud-based IDE accessible from any web browser.

Param Kahlon, EVP for Automation and Integration at Salesforce, said: “MuleSoft’s Anypoint Code Builder modernizes our core integration tooling with the power of AI and a new Visual Studio Code-based foundation.”

The company expects its tool to be useful in a range of industries, including healthcare, financial services, and retail.

Kahlon added: “This empowers developers to build integrations and APIs faster in their preferred environment, ultimately creating new ways to reach customers, generate revenue, and build more impactful software by integrating with other relevant technologies with greater ease.”

As of October 2023, Anypoint Code Builder for Desktop is generally available, but users looking to use the browser-based cloud tool will have to wait for that to come out of beta. Salesforce expects it to be generally available in Q2 2024.

Einstein for Anypoint Code Builder, which provides the generative AI underpinnings to support developers’ prompts, is currently in pilot.