Rocket Enterprise SSD delivers up to 7,000MB/s read speeds with low-latency performance

Features a 2.5 million-hour MTBF and an ultra-low bit error rate

Supports both U.2 and U.3 interfaces, making it incompatible with standard desktop motherboards

Sabrent has introduced its first large SSD, the Rocket Enterprise PCIe 4.0 U.2/U.3 NVMe SSD, designed for enterprise — including data centers and large-scale operations by offering up to 30.72TB of storage, just like Micron's 9550 NVMe enterprise SSD, released in 2024.

Sabrent's product listing notes the device is not intended for consumer use, but businesses requiring high-speed, high-endurance storage solutions.

The new SSD delivers speeds of up to 7,000MB/s for sequential reads and 6,800MB/s for sequential writes and also provides up to 1,600K IOPS for 4K random reads, delivering the speed required for AI tools, server applications, and large-scale data management.

Performance tailored for enterprise workloads

The Rocket Enterprise PCIe 4.0 offers enterprise features like namespaces and power loss protection with an endurance rating of one DWPD.

The highest capacity model, at 30.72TB, can handle over 56PB of written data over its lifespan, and it also features a bit error rate (UBER) of less than one sector per 10^18 bits read, ensuring data integrity.

In terms of reliability, the SSD boasts a mean time between failures (MTBF) of 2.5 million hours, reducing the likelihood of unexpected failures. To maintain performance, the SSD offers sustained low-latency 4K random reads and writes.

It operates efficiently, consuming 21W during active use and just 6W while idle.

The SSD supports both U.2 and U.3 interfaces, which can be used simultaneously to ensure compatibility with a wide range of enterprise storage systems. However, this form factor makes it incompatible with standard desktop motherboards, which typically use M.2 or SATA connections.

Even if you could use it in a consumer setup, you might want to give it a second thought — the largest 30.72GB model of the Rocket Enterprise PCIe 4.0 is priced at just under $4,500.