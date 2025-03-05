Sabrent launches its first 30.72TB SSD, but like all the others, you won't be able to run it on your PC (or buy it on Amazon)

News
By
published

Sabrent 30.72TB model handles over 56PB of data with one drive write per day durability

Rocket Enterprise SSD
(Image credit: Sabrent)
  • Rocket Enterprise SSD delivers up to 7,000MB/s read speeds with low-latency performance
  • Features a 2.5 million-hour MTBF and an ultra-low bit error rate
  • Supports both U.2 and U.3 interfaces, making it incompatible with standard desktop motherboards

Sabrent has introduced its first large SSD, the Rocket Enterprise PCIe 4.0 U.2/U.3 NVMe SSD, designed for enterprise — including data centers and large-scale operations by offering up to 30.72TB of storage, just like Micron's 9550 NVMe enterprise SSD, released in 2024.

Sabrent's product listing notes the device is not intended for consumer use, but businesses requiring high-speed, high-endurance storage solutions.

The new SSD delivers speeds of up to 7,000MB/s for sequential reads and 6,800MB/s for sequential writes and also provides up to 1,600K IOPS for 4K random reads, delivering the speed required for AI tools, server applications, and large-scale data management.

Performance tailored for enterprise workloads

The Rocket Enterprise PCIe 4.0 offers enterprise features like namespaces and power loss protection with an endurance rating of one DWPD.

The highest capacity model, at 30.72TB, can handle over 56PB of written data over its lifespan, and it also features a bit error rate (UBER) of less than one sector per 10^18 bits read, ensuring data integrity.

In terms of reliability, the SSD boasts a mean time between failures (MTBF) of 2.5 million hours, reducing the likelihood of unexpected failures. To maintain performance, the SSD offers sustained low-latency 4K random reads and writes.

It operates efficiently, consuming 21W during active use and just 6W while idle.

The SSD supports both U.2 and U.3 interfaces, which can be used simultaneously to ensure compatibility with a wide range of enterprise storage systems. However, this form factor makes it incompatible with standard desktop motherboards, which typically use M.2 or SATA connections.

Even if you could use it in a consumer setup, you might want to give it a second thought — the largest 30.72GB model of the Rocket Enterprise PCIe 4.0 is priced at just under $4,500.

You may also like

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Nvidia Orin Nano and Solidigm D5-P5336
World's first 122.88TB SSD gets 'reviewed' with two very odd bedfellows: the controversial DeepSeek and Nvidia's Jetson Orin AI SBC
DapuStor J5060 61.44TB SSD
Is this the faster 61.44TB SSD out there? DapuStor J5060 is a speed freak when it comes to read workloads but falls behind on writes
Samsung 9100 Pro SSD
Finally, Samsung's first PCIe 5.0 SSD that you can actually buy is here; after a nearly two-year wait, meet the 9100 Pro
LaCie Rugged SSD Pro5
Finally, another Thunderbolt 5 SSD has landed, and boy is it fast! Seagate's LaCie Rugged SSD Pro5 is a stunner
Micron 4600 SSD pictured against a black backdrop.
Like the Crucial T705 but more affordable? Micron 4600 PCIe Gen5 SSD comes painfully close to its award-winning sibling
Sandisk 128TB DC SN670
Sandisk plans 256TB SSD in 2026 and 512TB SSD in 2027 and no, you won't be able to install it in your desktop computer
Latest in Pro
The socket interface of the Intel Core Ultra processor
Intel unveils its most powerful AI PCs yet - new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors pack in vPro for lightweight laptops and high-performance workstations alike
Webex by Cisco banner on a Chromebook
Cisco warns some Webex users of worrying security flaw, so patch now
Microsoft UK CEO Darren Hardman AI Tour London 2025
Microsoft - UK can help drive the global AI future, but only with the proper buy-in
Red padlock open on electric circuits network dark red background
AI-powered cyber threats are becoming the biggest worry for businesses everywhere
Woman using iMessage on iPhone
Apple to take legal action against British Government over backdoor request
AOC Graphic Pro U32U3CV during our review
I reviewed the AOC Graphic Pro U32U3CV and it's a staggeringly pro-grade monitor for the price
Latest in News
A hand holding a phone showing the Android Find My Device network
Android's Find My Device can now let you track your friends – and I can't decide if that's cool or creepy
Insta360 X4 360 degree camera without lens protector
Leaked DJI Osmo 360 image suggests GoPro and Insta360 should be worried – here's why
A YouTube Premium promo on a laptop screen
A cheaper YouTube Premium Lite plan just rolled out in the US – but you’ll miss out on these 4 features
Viaim RecDot AI true wireless earbuds
These AI-powered earbuds can also act as a dictaphone with transcription when left in their case
The socket interface of the Intel Core Ultra processor
Intel unveils its most powerful AI PCs yet - new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors pack in vPro for lightweight laptops and high-performance workstations alike
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia confirms that an RTX 5070 Founders Edition is coming... just not on launch day
More about pro
Eurocom Raptor X17

This $12,000 laptop comes with 24TB RAID-0 SSD storage, 128GB of RAM, and Intel's most powerful mobile CPU - but no Nvidia RTX 5090M GPU
An AI face in profile against a digital background.

'Simulating scientists': A new AI tool wants to make serendipitous scientific discovery less human
Photo by Ben Gal/BSR Agency

Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt: How to watch live streams of the UEFA Europa League
See more latest
Most Popular
Volkswagen ID.EVERY1 Concept Car
Volkswagen reveals the ID.1 concept car, which will spawn its cheapest all-electric model to date
Eurocom Raptor X17
This $12,000 laptop comes with 24TB RAID-0 SSD storage, 128GB of RAM, and Intel's most powerful mobile CPU - but no Nvidia RTX 5090M GPU
BYD Ling Yuan DJI Drone launcher
BYD’s new roof-mounted DJI drone launchpad looks like a dream for filming road trips – but less so for car safety
An AI face in profile against a digital background.
'Simulating scientists': A new AI tool wants to make serendipitous scientific discovery less human
A hand holding a phone showing the Android Find My Device network
Android's Find My Device can now let you track your friends – and I can't decide if that's cool or creepy
Webex by Cisco banner on a Chromebook
Cisco warns some Webex users of worrying security flaw, so patch now
A YouTube Premium promo on a laptop screen
A cheaper YouTube Premium Lite plan just rolled out in the US – but you’ll miss out on these 4 features
Viaim RecDot AI true wireless earbuds
These AI-powered earbuds can also act as a dictaphone with transcription when left in their case
Insta360 X4 360 degree camera without lens protector
Leaked DJI Osmo 360 image suggests GoPro and Insta360 should be worried – here's why
The socket interface of the Intel Core Ultra processor
Intel unveils its most powerful AI PCs yet - new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors pack in vPro for lightweight laptops and high-performance workstations alike