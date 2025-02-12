Quick! Beat Microsoft 365's sneaky price increase with this Office-busting deal that could save you hundreds

As someone who has used Microsoft Office for far longer than I care to remember, it took me quite some time to make the switch from the standalone version to Microsoft 365. In all honesty, I wasn’t convinced about the benefits of paying for an office software subscription, but 1TB of OneDrive storage, the ability to run Word, Excel, and PowerPoint across all my devices and on the web, plus now getting the AI productivity tools included as well, eventually won me over.

Microsoft recently introduced a price hike for Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, raising the cost of an M365 Family plan by 29% and M365 Personal by a whopping 46%. At a time when the price of everything seems to be going up regularly, that’s not welcome news.

As you’d expect, Microsoft rolled its price hikes out to the UK soon afterwards, with the cost of M365’s 'Personal' and 'Family' plans rising rise by 42% and 31% respectively from the next billing date. The two Microsoft 365 tiers used to cost £59.99 and £79.99 in the UK, but now they are £84.99 and £104.99. The good news is that there are deals to be had, and we’ve found a great one just in time for Valentine’s Day on ShopTo.

Save a small fortune

Microsoft 365 Microsoft 365 Family/Personal: was £104.99 now £57.80 at ShopTo.Net You can save a whopping 42.04% off the price of Microsoft 365 Family, plus an additional 5% for Valentines Day, bringing the price down from £104.99 to just £57.80. You can also snap up Microsoft 365 Personal for £40.70 instead of £84.99.

A Microsoft 365 Family (15-month) PC download currently costs £104.99, but on the site, it can be yours for £60.85 (a saving of over 42%). If that doesn’t sound like a big enough saving to tempt you, plug in the code VALENTINE at checkout to save 5%, bringing the cost down to £57.80.

A Microsoft 365 Personal (15-month) PC download usually retails for £84.99, but ShopTo sells it for £42.85, and if you use the same code, you can save that 5% and get it for £40.70.

If you stack the deals, and buy multiple copies for your office, or your loved ones, you could save a small fortune.

There is a catch, of course (isn’t there always?), and in this instance, because the 5% off is a deal for Valentine’s Day, the offer will end after 14/02/2025. So act fast to make sure you don’t miss out.