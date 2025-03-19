Puget Systems partners with Comino to bring more affordable liquid cooled dual-CPU, 8-GPU systems to the masses

Liquid cooling supports 5.5kW dissipation for sustained high performance

Comino Grando Server
(Image credit: Comino)
  • Comino Grando Server delivers extreme GPU performance for deep learning tasks
  • High-speed Micron DDR5 memory powers AI, research, and rendering workloads
  • Optimized for air-cooled and water-cooled environments, ensuring peak efficiency

Puget Systems has announced a partnership with Comino to provide advanced liquid-cooled multi-GPU servers optimized for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing workloads.

The collaboration will expand access to high-density GPU computing with its Comino Grando Server, delivering extreme performance, efficiency, and reliability at a more affordable price.

Featuring dual CPUs and up to eight GPUs, it competes with the most powerful computers for intensive computing tasks.

Optimized for AI, research, and rendering workloads

The Puget Systems Comino Grando Server is engineered for AI research, deep learning, and scientific simulations, supporting high-performance, high-reliability RAM featuring Micron 8x 32GB DDR5 5600 for high-speed data processing.

This makes it one of the best computers for running video editing software, complex visualizations, handling large datasets, and running real-time simulations.

The small business server is also designed for high reliability, with a redundant power supply system featuring up to 4x 2000W hot-swap CRPS modules that support multiple redundancy modes, allowing for continuous operation even in demanding scenarios.

One of the key advantages of the Puget Systems Comino Grando Server is its ability to operate efficiently in air-cooled and water-cooled racks, handling ambient temperatures up to 40°C ensuring compatibility with both legacy infrastructure and modern energy-efficient data centers.

The system offers scalable fan options, allowing configurations from ultra-performant, high noise level with up to 5.5 kW cooling capacity to low-performant, silent operation with up to 2.5 kW cooling capacity.

Additionally, its liquid cooling system supports up to 5.5kW of thermal dissipation, ensuring consistent performance across demanding computational tasks.

By combining Puget Systems’ expertise in custom computing solutions with Comino’s liquid cooling technology, this partnership delivers a high-performance server solution at a lower cost. Additionally, businesses can install up to 8 hot-swap SSDs (SATA or NVMe) for expanded storage flexibility making it one of the best workstations available.

The Puget Systems Comino Grando Server is set to debut at GTC 2025 and will be available for configuration across a wide range of applications.

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

