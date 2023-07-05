Amazon Prime Day office desk deals 2023:

Buying US products from the UK? ✅Go to Amazon.co.uk on a desktop PC or laptop

Over the last few years the world of work has changed beyond recognition, with remote and hybrid working becoming more popular – but no matter where you work, it's always best if you've got a good office desk.

A high-quality office desk gives you more space, a cleaner and less cluttered work environment and a pleasing place to get the job done.

A Nulab survey found that more than half of people who work from home work from a desk – and the study also found that desk workers were more productive than people who work from the sofa, dining table or kitchen counter.

The right desk doesn't just help you get more done. If it's at the right height it'll improve your posture, especially when paired with an effective office chair. And that's true whether you're working in the office or building a workspace at home.

Research by Statista found that 27% of consumers prioritize their desk when buying office furniture. If you'd like to join that number, Prime Day lands on July 11th and 12th and is the ideal time for anyone who wants to buy the best office desks of 2023 at a discount.

Great deals can also be found in the weeks around Prime Day, so we've already started collecting the best offers. Scroll down to find all the details you need, bookmark this page to get updates, and delve into our Prime Day 2023 hub for more discounts on great tech – including the best office chairs.

Office desks and furniture often gets overlooked, but it can make a huge difference to your health, wellbeing and productivity.

Editor's Picks: The absolute best deals

Fezibo Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk: Was $330 Now $170

Save $160 This desk's price drop nearly slashes its price in half, which is a huge reason to buy in itself, and the Fezibo unit has electric height adjustment, a vast working space, easy assembly and collision detection. Combine that with its minimalist, modern aesthetic, five-year motor warranty and quiet operation and you've got a piece of furniture that'll hold its own in the most stylish office.

CubiCubi Study Computer Desk: Was $80 Now $56

Save $24 Lots of cheaper products only have small discounts, but this CubiCubi desk has a hefty 29% discount. It's robust, available in five sizes and five colors, and has a headphone hook, document storage wallet and a clean, vintage design. It's not the largest desk, but it's perfect for single-monitor setups and it's cheaper than ever – proof that you don't have to spend loads to get a great bit of furniture.

Amazon Pre-Prime Day office desk deals

SHW 48" Triangle-Leg Home Office Desk: Now $100

This is the desk for you if you want industrial, minimal aesthetic, and its steel powder-coated frame comes in seven colors and three designs – including an L-shaped variant. The unit holds 200 lbs on each corner, so it won't struggle with the beefiest loads, and it has a cable-management hole and adjustable feet to ensure even deployment on uneven surfaces.

Zinus Jennifer 55in Black Frame Desk: Was $90 Now $67

Save $23 Research shows that the Jennifer has rarely been this cheap, and it impresses with durable steel construction, good-looking wood-effect finishes, a water-resistant surface and 100 lb of weight capacity. It's also available in several different sizes, so it's easy to deploy in a wider range of homes and offices.

Coleshome 47in Modern Simple Computer Desk: Was $65 Now $54

Save $11 This might be one of the most affordable office desks we've picked out so far, but it has the widest range of size and color options, so it's easier to fit with your home or office décor. Thirty-minute setup and steel construction help. Not convinced? Bear in mind that it's literally never been this cheap – so buy now before the price starts to rise.

ODK 32in Small Computer Desk: Now $55

An included storage bag makes this desk an ideal choice if your current work surface gets regularly clogged with documents and it has extra pockets for pens, tablets, phones and glasses, and an impressive array of size and material options improve versatility. Headphone hooks, adjustable footpads and crossed metal struts for stability ensure this is an affordable, robust choice.

Homall L-Shaped Gaming Desk: Now $70

Gaming furniture makes great office furniture, too, and the Homall is even more affordable thanks to a $15 coupon. It's a huge L-shaped unit that can accommodate multiple displays, it has adjustable monitor stands and carbon fiber style, and the company's range also includes rectangular desks so you can build a wraparound workstation.

Furinno Simplistic A-Frame Computer Desk: Was $34 Now $32

Save $2 Not everyone needs a huge, expensive desk – if that's you, buy the Fuinno. This compact, A-frame desk is a great choice for anyone who works at a laptop or needs to fit a desk into a small space, and it's available in loads of colors and with larger-sized frames and additional drawers.

Superjare L-Shaped Gaming Desk: Now $130

This L-shaped gaming desk is loaded with draws, monitor stands, shelves and even RGB LEDs for some extra gaming style – you can choose from 20 colors, 6 modes and 5 brightness levels. The desk is equipped with four plug outlets and two USB ports for device power and charging, and it's even climate pledge friendly, so you can buy while knowing you're doing something good for the environment.

Tribesigns Modern Computer Desk: Was $250 , Now $200

Save $50 This mid-back chair is perfect for someone who doesn’t want or need the room-dominating height of taller chairs, and it has a sturdy five-point base, adjustable seat and a faux-leather upholstery finish that looks classier than almost anything else at this price. Add in the padded armrests and smooth casters and you’ve got a recipe for good-looking comfort at home and at work.

Amazon Prime Day office desk deals: what to expect

Show more At the time of writing, not every great office desk has a discount – although we do fully expect more deals and bigger price reductions to appear as we get closer to the crucial days. As with office chairs, we recommend installing a browser extension like Keepa or using a website like CamelCamelCamel to check if your chosen product is at a historically low price. Happily, there are some brilliant deals available. The Fezibo we've picked out below is almost halved in price and packed with height-adjusting features. Beyond that we've got affordable gaming desks with USB ports, stylish and compact units for sleek apartments and huge desks that look more suited to workshops rather than offices. And no matter what kind of desk you need ahead of Prime Day, you're generally in good luck with pricing – at least compared to other product categories. We noticed volatility in the office chair market, with multiple products actually rising in price, but there's no real sign of that when it comes to desks. Everything we've listed here is already at a historic low or consistent price. If your desk falls into that latter category, we expect price drops as we get closer to the key Prime Day dates. There are other things to remember if you're on the hunt for a desk deal. Furniture is often available in a bundle that further improves value, so you can add a compatible chair, a second desk or a cabinet to fit out your office properly. Watch for coupons, and create alerts for lightning deals if you're really committed. And because Prime Day is such a big deal, other retailers also offer similar discounts, so browse other retail websites if you really want to ensure you're getting the best price. Also think about what kind of desk you actually need. It's tempting to splash out on a huge, pricey unit, a gaming desk packed with features or a minimal desk that could win design awards, but you can save loads of money if you buy a more appropriate product. Make sure you get the right height, width and depth, ensure it's got the features and weight limits you need and make sure it looks the part. Once those attributes are confirmed, everything else is peripheral.

Amazon Prime Day office desk deals: FAQs

Will I need an Amazon Prime subscription to get Prime Day office desk deals? Deals differ, but this simple fact never does: you'll need a Prime subscription to take advantage of price reductions, coupons and lightning discounts. If you've not been a member in the past twelve months, you can join for free and get a thirty-day trial, which is perfect if you want to enjoy Prime Day discounts without any extra outlay.

How do I become an Amazon Prime member? You need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to get access to Prime Day deals, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 for a year. It used to be $12.99 per month or $119 per year but there was a price hike last year. However, new subscribers can take advantage of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to buy the deals. You can only use this if you've never been a member before, so it won't be available if you've used it already or if you've signed up for Amazon Prime in the past. While on the free trial, you get all the other membership benefits including free shipping, access to Prime Video and much more. Do read our Amazon Prime review for full coverage of what you get as part of a membership. That can help you decide if you want to cancel Amazon Prime once your free trial has ended to avoid being charged the monthly fee.