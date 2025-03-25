Upgrade your home office for under $500 in the Amazon Spring Sale: My top picks and biggest savings

I've rounded up my top picks on budget office essentials in this year's Spring Sale

It’s time for the Amazon Spring Sale - and I’ve rounded up my top choices for anyone looking to refresh or upgrade their home office on a budget.

Big Spring Sale is proving to be a decent time to grab discounted office essentials, including those all-important desks and chairs to help create a comfortable, productive environment.

Based on our extensive reviews, I’ve already explored my top recommendations for Amazon Spring Sale office chair deals. But for the full office experience, here’s what I’d go for, and still have change left over from $500.

FlexiSpot OC3 ergonomic home office chair
FlexiSpot OC3 ergonomic home office chair: was $200 now $152 at Amazon

FlexiSpot has discounted a bunch of chairs for the Spring Sale, and the OC3 offers a good range of features for the price. You’ll find a 3D headrest, 2D armrests, and adjustable lumbar support. Comes in a range of colors, and you can choose either a mesh seat or foam seat. Tick the coupon box to save an extra $10.

FlexiSpot EN1 standing desk
FlexiSpot EN1 standing desk: was $170 now $110 at Amazon

We’ve reviewed a lot of FlexiSpot desks, and they’ve all provided stability, sturdiness, and sound construction. The EN1 boasts a height range of 28.9 to 46.5in (which is about the same as most sit-stand desks), and I especially like the sleek control panel with 4 memory preset. Comes in a range of sizes.

Fezibo standing desk mat
Fezibo standing desk mat: was $90 now $59 at Amazon

Having toyed with a few products from Fezibo, we find them a good option for budget items like this anti-fatigue balance board. It’s designed to help alleviate stiff or sore joints and generally ease the discomfort of sitting or standing too long at work.

TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router V4
TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router V4: was $80 now $60 at Amazon

A decent router or mesh system is an absolute-must for practical home office working. Boost speeds up to 1.8 Gbps with this dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router, which also includes VPN server support and extensive indoor coverage.

Arzopa Z1RC 16in portable monitor
Arzopa Z1RC 16in portable monitor: was $170 now $110 at Amazon

Having a second screen can increase productivity, and after careful review, this is our top pick portable display for most people. The 16in screen serves up plenty of screen real estate for a lightweight, compact display, but I also like the 2.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 106% sRGB color gamut, which you don’t always find on these types of monitors.

