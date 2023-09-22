Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Vodafone wins Best Place to Work
Vodafone takes the best workplace prize at the 2023 MIAs
Vodafone has won the award for Best Place to Work at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023.
The creation of a company culture is essential but it is far from easy. It’s more than just a vision, it’s something the collective can unite behind and give purpose to their employment.
This award looked to celebrate the company which created an engaging and inclusive, diverse culture that brought staff together, improved their experience and the company’s performance as a result.
Our 2023 finalists were:
- Aerial Direct
- Daisy Communications
- Exertis
- Giacom
- Mobiles.co.uk
- Samsung
- Vodafone
Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:
- How does your company define “Culture and Purpose” and its importance? What steps have you taken to define your culture and purpose for employees?
- How does your company define “Diversity and Inclusion” and its importance? What steps have you taken to define your diversity and inclusion for employees?
- Please describe your strategy and programs you have implemented to give your employees a sense of inclusion and purpose
- Please describe how employee input and feedback has been used in your culture-building efforts. Please share specific examples of how this feedback shaped your approach
- Please share examples that illustrate the positive impact your culture-building efforts have had on your company
Why Vodafone won
Vodafone took this category for the second year in a row, impressing our judges with its strong diversity and equality initiatives.
Congratulations to Vodafone and to all of our 2023 finalists!
