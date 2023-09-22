Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Mozillion wins Start-Up of the Year
Congratulations to our winners, Mozillion!
Mozillion has won the award for Start-Up Innovation of the Year, sponsored by Sky Mobile, at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023.
Early stage companies have the agility and freedom to be creative, act decisively and seize opportunities, identifying gaps in the market and deliver real innovation.
This category looked to reward the nation’s top start-up talent, with our winner demonstrating fantastic innovation, great business acumen, as well as strong financials to ensure they are ready for a successful future.
Our 2023 finalists were:
- Envision Communications
- FixMyCrack Tech Repair
- Global Nano Network - HyperFoil
- Mozillion
- Red Wolf Technology
Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:
- Tell us about the market size you have launched into
- Showcase a clear, innovative business idea backed by a sound business and marketing plan
- Showcase an on-target business and financial performance to date, and a healthy forward order book
Why Mozillion won
Offering a truly online marketplace dedicated to mobile phones, Mozillion wowed our judges with its strong financials and customer service, as well as great potential for future growth - congratulations to them and to all our 2023 finalists!
