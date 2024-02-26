PayPal patents new system to detect the theft of “super-cookies”
2FA means nothing if your cookies are stolen
A new way to detect the theft of ‘super-cookies’ has been developed by PayPal, which has filed a patent on the method.
Super-cookies can contain authentication tokens used by two-factor authentication (2FA), and when stolen provide unbridled access to victims accounts.
This bypasses any need to have the victims username and password, and effectively renders 2FA useless.
PayPal protection patent
In the gritty details of the patent, PayPal details its method for detecting when super-cookies are stolen by hackers. The patented method can identify and modify the values of super-cookies using sequential encryption, and then compares the super-cookies across multiple storage locations depending on how likely they are to be used in fraudulent activity.
This level of risk is calculated by how vulnerable the super-cookie is in each particular storage location, and the how likely it is for a hacker to target that particular storage location to steal the super-cookie.
Each device can have several storage locations, with each cookie’s value being generated based on the value of the location before it. The cookie-location risk-scores are compared to a risk-tolerance level, and if the score goes above the threshold it is detected as fraudulent.
This method helps to identify when a cyberattack is happening and prevent it, reducing the effect of the attack on both the individual and their accounts with organizations. The patent was submitted in July of 2022 and titled, “Super-Cookie Identification for Stolen Cookie Detection,” but was only published by the US Patent and Trademark Office in February this year.
The increasing complexity of cyberattacks and the assistance of AI in attacks means that increasingly novel methods of detection and prevention are being developed by organizations. Whether this method will be used for PayPal customers remains to be seen.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Take a look at our guide to the best password managers
- The best endpoint protection software can keep your business safe
- Unsurprisingly, LockBit ransomware crew has returned
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Benedict Collins is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro covering privacy and security. Before settling into journalism he worked as a Livestream Production Manager, covering games in the National Ice Hockey League for 5 years and contributing heavily to the advancement of livestreaming within the league. Benedict is mainly focused on security issues such as phishing, malware, and cyber criminal activity, but he also likes to draw on his knowledge of geopolitics and international relations to understand the motives and consequences of state-sponsored cyber attacks.
He has a MA in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy, alongside a BA in Politics with Journalism, both from the University of Buckingham. His masters dissertation, titled 'Arms sales as a foreign policy tool,' argues that the export of weapon systems has been an integral part of the diplomatic toolkit used by the US, Russia and China since 1945. Benedict has also written about NATO's role in the era of hybrid warfare, the influence of interest groups on US foreign policy, and how reputational insecurity can contribute to the misuse of intelligence.
Outside of work Ben follows many sports; most notably ice hockey and rugby. When not running or climbing, Ben can most often be found deep in the shrubbery of a pub garden.
Most Popular
By Darren Allan
By Darren Allan