Our favorite executive office chair gets an executive-level Cyber Monday deal

Humanscale Freedom office chair: was $1634 Now $1305 at Amazon

Save $329 Earning a TechRadar Recommends award for its design, outstanding build quality, and excellent comfort levels, the Humanscale Freedom is an executive office chair that demands attention. When we tested this out, we found it exceptionally pleasant to use even when sitting for long periods of time.

Our team of expert deal-hunters have been tracking down all the best Cyber Monday office chair deals - but when we saw our favorite executive office chair get a big discount for the shopping season, we had to share.

The Humanscale Freedom is currently on offer, down from $1634 to just $1305 at Amazon.

We were big fans of this chair when we tested it out. In our Humanscale Freedom review, we ranked it as easily one of the best office chairs on the market - and certainly our top pick for anyone looking for an executive office chair with headrest.

Yes, it is expensive - as you'd expect for an office chair pitched at the C-suite. However. after regularly using the chair for over three years, we found it was still as comfortable as the day we bought it. No flattening of the padding, no awkward and uncomfortable cushioning, and the headrest is precisely as it was when we assembled the chair all that time ago.

You'll find plenty of adjustments and customizations to really personalize the chair. That means more than just changing the height of the seat. You can slide the seat pan forwards and backwards, and alter the height of the headrest and backrest. Both armrests move in tandem, so you won't find yourself lop-sided in that critical meeting.

What really impressed us here is the innovative design of the backrest. It features dynamic lumbar support, so the back of the chair moves with your body for consistent and natural support without needing to manually adjust it.

Overall, we’ve been thoroughly impressed with the Humanscale Freedom in terms of its quality and comfort levels. But if this chair is a bit out of budget, head over to our hub for all the latest Cyber Monday deals on office furniture, hardware, software, and more.