Our best-in-class standing desk gets a best-in-class standing desk deal this Black Friday

Save $210 In our review for the E7, we wondered if it could be the perfect WFH desk. After testing, we can tell you it is. We gave this standing desk five-stars and a Best-in-Class badge, It's functional, practical, well-sized for most workspaces.

In the UK? Save £150 off the Flexispot E7 standing desk with code BFE7 - down from £420 to £270 at Flexispot.

The Flexispot E7 is down from $500 to $290 at Flexispot.

In our experience, the E7 standing desk is an excellent pick for professionals - you can see our full review here, but long story short: it's possibly the most perfect WFH option out there. We genuinely struggled to find any faults with this chair under testing. As experienced office furniture reviewers and having tested the best standing desks out there, we can say that's rare. Especially for a standing desk under $300 for Black Friday.

From the moment we unboxed it, it was clear to see the quality and thoughtful design that went into this desk. The chair has a weight capacity of 330lb, and is height adjustable between 58 - 123cm (22.8 - 48.4in), making it an excellent deal for a standing desk for taller types.

Build quality is great. We like the premium keypad, which is easy to use (and easy to clean). And found all standing features work wonderfully - also they're relatively quiet. Overall, a remarkable desk for the home office.

The updated E7 Pro is also available at its lowest ever price in Flexispot's standing desk deal, down from $600 to $360. This desk builds on the E7's success, with better cable management, increased weight capacity, and a taller maximum height up to 50.6in. For more office furniture savings over the shopping season, visit our hub for all the best Black Friday deals we've spotted so far.

Why choose a standing desk?

There are plenty of reasons to choose a sit-stand desk. The benefits are varied and many, impacting almost every aspect of physical and mental health. By standing up and moving more often throughout the day, you can reduce the risk of back pain and other musculoskeletal disorders, improve your posture, increase your energy levels, boost your focus and productivity, manage your weight more effectively, and even lower your risk of heart disease.

But the benefits of standing desks extend beyond physical health. They can also improve your mood and mental well-being by increasing blood flow and oxygen to the brain. Standing while you work can help you feel more alert and engaged, leading to a more positive and productive workday.

The best part? Standing desks are easily customizable to fit your unique needs and preferences. Whether you prefer a sleek and modern design or a more rustic and natural aesthetic, there's a standing desk out there for you. So why not switch and experience the many benefits of a standing desk?