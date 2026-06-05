One year ago, Ukraine launched Operation Spiderweb to destroy billions of dollars worth of Russian combat planes – It 'served as a warning to the United States'

The strike, conducted on the 1st of June 2025 by Ukraine's SBU, targeted 5 different Russian airfields.

The drone attacks caused the destruction of $7 billion in military hardware, according to Ukraine, even as Russia claimed a much lower $26 million in damage.

Ukraine claims 41 aircraft were destroyed or damaged, even as official figures from Russia admit only 11 losses.

Operation Spiderweb is widely considered the most successful drone strike the world has ever seen, in terms of the damage it inflicted and the sophistication demonstrated by Ukrainian security services.

With $7 billion in claimed losses (based on Ukrainian estimates) and damage to as many as 41 aircraft across 5 different Russian airfields, its scale and ambition have militaries not directly involved in the conflict also taking note of the lethality of a properly executed asymmetrical attack.

The model can be replicated around the world, where most defenses tend to look outward rather than inward when it comes to security against remotely controlled FPV drones.

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Why the world's most sophisticated drone attack so far demands a doctrine change

Operation Spiderweb is likened to Russia's Pearl Harbor moment by many due to the extreme shock value it delivered, even as it rendered a large part of its air force useless, much of it irreplaceable, by using drones that cost considerably less.

The operation, which reportedly took 18 months of meticulous preparation, leveraged as many as 117 drones that were smuggled into Russia as parts, assembled locally, and hidden inside mobile cabins on trucks before being activated remotely using Russian cellular networks to avoid exposing local operators.

The deepest of these strikes was conducted in Belaya, Eastern Siberia, nearly 4300 KM from Ukraine, even as it raised concerns worldwide about vulnerabilities that modern militaries, including the US, currently exhibit to such attacks.

Not only did it serve as proof that cheap drones could effectively render multi-billion-dollar military assets redundant or neutralized, but it also forced a rewrite of the rules of conventional warfare as modern armed forces understand them.

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It highlighted a growing sense of alarm that not only were high-value assets that were not adequately protected potential liabilities on a modern battlefield, but the fact that low-cost attacks such as these could potentially determine future conflicts, even as military powers grapple with the question of how to best tackle drone swarms, many of which can cost multiple orders of magnitude lower than their targets.

The US, in particular, stands out here, with 11 aircraft carriers deployed worldwide and as many as 4,790 managed military sites worldwide, of which 824 are major domestic installations, all of which need to be adequately protected.

For context, Iran's currently mass-produced Shahed drone costs as little as $20,000 by some estimates, making for a very low opportunity cost deterrent against a military that has spent billions of dollars waging war and fending off drone attacks in the Middle East.

The US is already investing heavily in counter-drone systems (laser, microwave, and EW suites) and is using hardened shelters, among other measures. However, as modern drones become smaller, more sophisticated, and even harder to track, it might mean that a change of doctrine is required, versus simple countermeasures, to account for a new world, where having the best arsenal may not be the answer to sustained conflicts, as cheaper, easier-to-build drones continue to reshape modern theaters of war.

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