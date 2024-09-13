One of the oldest password managers in the business is offering a huge discount — Get 60% off on Roboform

Talk about one of the oldest password managers in the Business — Roboform launched back in 2000, still ranks as one of the best password managers in the business. Users can either opt to access it via a web extension compatible with Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, or by downloading their super handy app. To get started, all you have to do is create a free account on the app to unlock Roboform's extensive suite of features.

The app offers authentication features such as PIN numbers, biometrics, and master passwords ensuring that your data is protected. We recommend Roboform for small to mid-sized businesses in search of a comprehensive and well-rounded business password manager.

Why Roboform?

In our Roboform review, we highlighted why this tool is an excellent choice for businesses. Businesses can benefit from features like folder integration, which allows users to organize their passwords however they like. For instance, employees can create separate folders for work and personal use. If you are someone who enjoys keeping every aspect of your life in order, this feature will be perfect for you and businesses will find it equally beneficial.

The password-sharing feature allows users to securely share encrypted passwords or credentials with other Roboform users within the organization, minimizing the risk of sensitive data leaks. And, businesses can leverage public-private key cryptography to share encrypted passwords and credentials with employees without ever revealing the actual password.

Security is a key element of any good password manager, and Roboform doesn't disappoint. In fact, a standout aspect of Roboform is its advanced security feature, which allows users to customize security protocols on both desktop and mobile apps. Plus, all data is protected with end-to-end AES 256-bit encryption. This means that all the information stored in Roboform is encrypted from the moment it leaves your device until it reaches its destination.

Roboform's pricing plans are also more affordable compared to its competitors, and with this current offer, it’s an absolute steal.