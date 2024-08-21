Ofcom kicks off hiring spree to help enforce new online safety acts

Ofcom is set to continue ramping up its hiring process after concerns for its capability to tackle growing online misinformation.

The move comes after misinformation fuelled riots across UK which has brought the regulator under pressure to enforce online safety laws.

The long-debated and controversial Online Safety Bill finally received Royal Assent on October 26, 2023, and enforcing its rules has been one of the biggest challenges facing Ofcom over the past few months.

Calling in experts

Over 300 staff were hired in the run up to the Online Safety Bill becoming law, but the regulator has now announced its online safety team is still being expanded, with at least a further 100 staff being added.

“In recent years we’ve grown our expertise in technology, data and cybersecurity. We’ve hired specialists from firms such as Meta, Google and Amazon, and experts from bodies like the NSPCC,” an Ofcom spokesperson confirmed.

Ofcom has reportedly been targeting Big Tech staffers and ex-police officers to help diversify its experience and gain insight into the different approaches to policy enforcement.

Inadequate legislation?

The Online Safety Bill is not expected to come into full force until later in 2024, but has already come under scrutiny for not providing adequate scope for regulators to prevent fast-spreading and hateful content. The bill has also been criticised for expanding surveillance and granting intrusive powers to Ofcom.

In contrast, the bill has been critiqued by fact-check organisation Full Fact, who warn that the legislation does not offer a credible plan to tackle misinformation, and Sadiq Khan testified that the bill is not fit for purpose,

“The way the algorithms work, the way that misinformation can spread very quickly and disinformation… that’s a cause to be concerned, we’ve seen a direct consequence of this”

The PM has said the Government must look ‘more broadly’ into social media after the recent unrest, potentially hinting at the expansion of online regulation.

Via The Evening Standard