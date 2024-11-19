Nvidia unveils the next generation of digital twins with real-time data updates

Nvidia launches Omniverse Blueprint digital twin software

Handles processes that usually take weeks or months

Available on DGX Cloud, AWS, Google, Microsoft and more

Nvidia has lifted the wraps off its new Omniverse Blueprint tool – a digital twin software to support computer-aided engineering in industries like manufacturing, aerospace, automotive and energy.

The chipmaker hopes its blueprint tool will enable developers to create simulations faster, therefore reducing their energy consumption and helping them to hit sustainability goals.

Omniverse Blueprint’s efficiency also promises to accelerate product development cycles, allowing companies to react to trends more quickly and stay ahead of the curve and competition.

Nvidia launches Omniverse Blueprint

In an announcement, the company said Blueprint uses Nvidia CUDA-X acceleration libraries, Nvidia Modulus physics-AI framework and Nvidia Omniverse application programming interfaces for 3D data interoperability and real-time RTX-enabled visualization to achieve 1,200x faster simulations and real-time visualization.

“Omniverse Blueprints are reference pipelines that connect NVIDIA Omniverse with AI technologies, enabling leading CAE software developers to build groundbreaking digital twin workflows that will transform industrial digitalization, from design and manufacturing to operations, for the world’s largest industries," noted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

One of Omniverse Blueprint’s first applications is computational fluid dynamics (CFD), an important step for refining vehicle, ship and airplane designs that previously tool weeks or even months to complete.

Altair, Beyond Math, Cadence, Hexagon, Neural Concept, Siemens, SimScale and Trane Technologies are also said to be exploring how they can adopt the technology, too.

The company noted Omniverse Blueprint is available on Nvidia DGX Cloud as well as leading alternatives like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Prospective customers can sign up for early access now.