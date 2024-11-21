Nvidia almost doubles revenues as data center profits skyrocket

Nvidia’s Q3 2025 revenue jumps 94% year-over-year to hit $35.1 billion

Company now has a market cap of more than $3.5 trillion

Next-gen processors and more AI applications are on the way

Nvidia has announced its latest financial results, showing company revenue is up a staggering 94% year-over-year as it continues on its journey to become the world’s first $4 trillion company.

Revenue for Q3 2025 stood at $35.1 billion, marking a 17% growth over the previous quarter’s $30.0 billion and $18.12 billion in the same period last year.

Nvidia's market cap, currently at $3.578 trillion, puts it a slice ahead of Apple and around half a trillion ahead of Microsoft.

Nvidia’s revenue continues to skyrocket

Much of Nvidia’s success has been put down to its successful early entry to the AI market – its processors have now become synonymous with AI data center use.

Of its entire revenue, its data center business accounted for $30.8 billion of Nvidia’s figures, compared with just $3.3 billion from its gaming business, an area that it was previously best known for.

“The age of AI is in full steam, propelling a global shift to Nvidia computing," noted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Huang indicated that demand for Nvidia’s products would continue: “Demand for Hopper and anticipation for Blackwell – in full production – are incredible as foundation model makers scale pretraining, post-training and inference.”

Samples of its Blackwell chips have already been shipped to major customers like Microsoft, OpenAI and Oracle.

Next quarter, its final quarter of the financial year, Nvidia anticipates generating a revenue of $37.5 billion at the mid point. This would mark a more modest 7% increase, which would be a significant decrease from the previous quarters’ growth of 122%, 262% and 265%.

Looking ahead, Nvidia predicts that new applications for AI would continue to attract investment, fueling its growth, with Huang adding: “Industrial robotics investments are surging with breakthroughs in physical AI.”