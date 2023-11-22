Most consumers "don't care about using AI"

Although hundreds of AI tools are currently being pushed in an effort to improve worker efficiency, general consumers aren’t interested at all in using AI in their daily lives, especially when it comes to online shopping.

A report from Storyblok claims more than four in five (85%) consumers aren’t interested in using AI to help them decide on purchases.

The study of 1,000 consumers and 500 senior marketers instead stresses the importance of on-site content when it comes to marketing, especially during the busy festive period.

AI is for workers, not consumers, says study

Although consumers aren’t necessarily interested in using artificial intelligence, the technology now plays a considerable role in creating the content they see. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of marketers say they’ve used AI to general digital content.

Three in five added, that, if presented with an AI recommendation, they wouldn’t be any more likely to make a purchase, with nearly one in five (17%) saying it would make them less likely to buy.

The study highlights other areas that consumers are behind in – the majority (43%) see the most value in a company’s website. Fewer value mobile apps (34%) and social media accounts (16%).

Despite a clear preference for web pages over app experiences, seven in 10 consumers say they do most of their shopping on a smartphone, which reveals the importance of having a mobile-optimized site.

Speaking about consumer trends, which appear to be several paces behind the realms of current technology, Storyblok CEO Dominik Angerer said:

“It’s easy for brands to fall into the trap of chasing the latest trends instead of giving people what they actually want. As these survey results show, consumers have authentic content and useful websites on their wish list this holiday season.”