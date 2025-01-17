More job seekers are using AI to boost their CVs

More than half of UK job seekers have now used AI on their CVs

90% of hiring managers have also used AI to screen you

Recruiters are looking for strong personal branding

More than half (52%) of UK job seekers have used artificial intelligence to enhance and refine their CVs – a number that climbs to around two-thirds (65%) among Gen Z job seekers, new research has claimed.

Findings from Canva saw most (91%) hiring managers agree a strong digital professional brand gives candidates a better edge.

Recruiters are also noticeably more accepting of AI-supported CVs than before, with 97% of UK candidates using the tech landing interviews.

AI has a growing role in recruitment

On the other side of the process, nine in 10 hiring managers claim to have used AI to help them hire new workers, including sumarizing CVs (38%) and screening applications (36%).

Despite the acceptance, three in five (63%) hiring managers still believe that candidates should disclose their use of AI. Applicants’ transparency at interview stage can give recruiters a taste of their ethics and soft skills.

Even though AI can help workers produce more effective CVs quickly, HR teams are expecting more from applicants, including portfolios showcasing their work (80%) and interactive resumes (71%).

More broadly, hiring managers are expecting candidates to have an online presence – 93% value job seekers who have an established online presence relating to their career.

With the global skills shortage still ongoing, it’s clear that candidates must add additional layers to their applications and personal brands in order to be considered for new roles.

"However, by leveraging social media, design tools and embracing AI, job seekers are unlocking new opportunities to get noticed. Curating a professional brand and designing a visual resume have become essential steps to securing your dream job," Canva Regional People Lead Faye Longhurst commented.