Microsoft Teams is making its most basic feature even easier to use

Composing and sending the perfect Microsoft Teams message is about to get a whole lot smoother thanks to a new update.

The video conferencing service has revealed it is working on a new "simplified compose box" that it says makes it easier for users everywhere to write and send better and smarter messages.

What's more, the new option will also include emojis, and (perhaps unsurprisingly) employ Microsoft's AI Copilot to make sure users get exactly the message they want.

Microsoft Teams smart messages

In a typically brief entry on its Microsoft 365 roadmap, the company noted, "A simplified compose box UI will make it easier to create and send messages. Edit your message, insert an emoji or call Copilot right from the compose box, or click on the plus button to choose from the extended menu of actions."

This all suggests users will certainly see a new way of composing their Microsoft Teams messages, giving them the chance to customize and personalize their chats a bit more.

The update is listed as being "in development" for the time being, but has an expected rollout start date of November 2023, so users shouldn't have too long to wait.

When released, Microsoft says it will be available to users across Windows desktop and web, as well as Mac customers.

The news is part of a significant overhaul for Microsoft Teams in recent weeks, as the company looks to continue to make the platform useful and engaging for users.

This includes the launch of an "all-new" Microsoft Teams app featuring an overhauled backend which will run up to twice as fast, and consume up to 50% less memory and disk space than classic Teams, as well as adding a whole host of new features and tools.

Elsewhere, the company also revealed it is working on a new "out-of-the-box template" for your Microsoft Teams calls that will allow you or your business to set up default settings to make sure everything goes smoothly.

And in keeping with the latest trend in IT, it is launching an "AI library" that looks to make it easier for developers to add Large Language Models (LLMs) into Microsoft Teams, empowering them to "build rich, conversational Teams apps" which could help boost productivity and efficiency for Microsoft Teams users across the world.