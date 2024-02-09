Microsoft is working on a new enterprise-focused version of Windows 11 — and it could offer even more AI and IoT features

Microsoft’s Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) version of Windows 11 is officially in progress, and is set to be released at some point during the second half of this year, according to an April 2023 announcement.

A leaked Windows 11 2024 LTSC ISO, created in August 2023, has shed light on the company’s plans for the future and a new initiative – an “IoT Enterprise Subscription” tailored to business users.

Based on Windows 11 23H2, the leaked version reaffirms that the LTSC release is underway, indicating that the company has no plans to backtrack on its original plan to bring the product to market later this year.

Windows 11 LTSC is in the works

The company’s plans to make Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC and Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC available will likely center around Hudson Valley, the codename given to the upcoming 24H2 version of the popular operating system. The spotted ISO, built on 23H2, likely only represents early work on the LTSC.

Early observations have also revealed that an IoT Enterprise Subscription could be set to land with the new updates, though it’s unclear how this could differ from the non-subscription model.

LTSC products are designed to provide operating systems to enterprise customers who need a stable version of an operating system that doesn’t change over time. Windows 10 has a few LTSC options, including a 2021 version based on 21H2. Microsoft promises to support LTSC operating systems for ten years.

Redmond’s plans to terminate support for Windows 10 versions in October 2025 will not affect support for the LTSC version, but users may be more likely to consider upgrading to Windows 11 LTSC.

Uptake in the most recent version of Windows was slow, but it now accounts for nearly three in 10 (28%) of all Windows installs. Windows 10 is also decreasing in popularity simultaneously, but it still accounts for two-thirds (66%) of all installs.

