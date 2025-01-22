Microsoft has fixed an incredibly annoying Outlook crash issue

Microsoft Outlook crashing issue on Windows Server 2016 has been fixed

Classic Outlook is still crashing for some users

A fix is due on January 28, says Microsoft

Microsoft has finally fixed a problem that causes Outlook to unexpectedly crash on Windows Server 2016 devices.

The Current Channel Release Notes state the company shared a status update for the 2412 Version (Build 18324.20194), released on January 16: “We fixed an issue where apps would exit unexpectedly when running on Windows Server 2016.”

However, some users are still having problems with Outlook, and they’re being left with temporary workarounds to maintain access to the popular emailing application. Outlook is no stranger to bugs, with users once being told not to open more than 60 emails, before offering a patch.

Outlook is still having stability issues

Previously, users updating to Version 2412 (Build 18324.20168) or Version 2412 (Build 18324.20190) were seeing their Microsoft 365 applications crashing on Windows Server 2016. They were told to revert to Version 2411 (Build 18227.20152) as a temporary workaround, but the status has now been updated to ‘fixed’ with the release of Version 2412 (Build 18324.20194).

Now that Microsoft 365 applications have been given a stability enhancement, classic Outlook is experiencing issues.

Microsoft wrote: “After updating to Version 2412 (Build 18324.20168) classic Outlook may crash when starting a new email, or when replying or forwarding an email.”

Similar to before, users are being told to revert to an older version, specifically Version 2411 (Build 18227.20162).

Version 2501 Build 18429.20000 has already fixed this issue, but it’s not expected to go live until January 28. Given that the issue was first shared on January 17, that’s 11 days of glitches that some users may have to experience.

The not-yet-patched issue relates specifically to Outlook for Microsoft 365, Outlook 2021 Outlook 2019 Outlook 2016.

Logs for the Current Channel updates can be found on Microsoft’s dedicated web page. As ever, it’s recommended to apply updates as soon as they become available not only to address glitches like this but also to protect your machine against vulnerabilities.