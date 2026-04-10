Microsoft releases Surface battery data to standardize fragmented testing environments

Battery dataset reveals inconsistencies across lithium-ion testing methods and tools

Open format aims to reduce repeated engineering work across battery research teams

Microsoft has contributed a standardized battery dataset through its Surface Battery Development team to the Linux Foundation initiative known as LF Energy’s Battery Data Alliance.

The release coincides with the introduction of the Battery Data Format, an open specification designed to improve consistency and interoperability in battery data workflows.

The dataset focuses on cell architecture design variations, enabling direct comparison across multiple lithium-ion configurations, including end tab, middle tab, and multi tab designs.

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Raw test data made openly accessible

The dataset has been made publicly accessible through a repository, where it appears primarily as time-series measurements of current and voltage collected during controlled test cycles.

The format defines a structured approach for experimental, simulation, and metadata-rich datasets.

It can be shared and reused across laboratories, software tools, and engineering environments without extensive modification.

The Linux Foundation notes the contribution is more than a routine data release, noting that “it reflects more than a standalone dataset release.”

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The organization adds that it demonstrates how an emerging standard can be applied in real testing scenarios rather than remaining conceptual.

Battery data has remained fragmented across institutions, vendors, and platforms, often requiring custom handling before analysis can begin.

The Battery Data Format introduces a unified schema supported by ontology-driven definitions derived from initiatives such as BattINFO, enabling machine-readable metadata and compatibility with broader linked data practices.