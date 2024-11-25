Microsoft is upping your security by adding third-party passkeys to Windows 11

Microsoft announces third-party passkey support update for Windows

Credential managers such as 1Password and Bitwarden can be used to sign in

The update is available for users in the Windows Insider Beta Channel

Microsoft is testing support for third-party passkeys for Windows 11 in order to make signing in to your accounts quicker and safer.

The updates to WebAuthn API would provide support for password manager providers such as 1Password and Bitwarden, with whom Microsoft has partnered to improve passkeys on Windows 11.



The update would allow users to choose their own passkey provider in addition to the default Windows Hello authenticator.

Future of passkeys is now the present

Passkeys have exploded in popularity over the past couple of years, with organizations adopting them for their enhanced security and phishing-resistance, and consumers for the easy sign-in experience that typically uses a biometric authentication method such as a facial recognition scan or fingerprint - cutting down on bulky and hard to remember passwords.

“We are releasing updates to WebAuthn APIs to support a plugin authentication model for passkeys,” the Windows Insider team said in the announcement.

“In the coming months, Windows customers will be able to choose a third-party provider as an additional choice alongside the native Windows passkey provider while maintaining the Windows Hello user experience.”

“Messages in WebAuthn flows will be forwarded to the plugin and responses are returned to the WebAuthn client applications. This enables plugins to create and authenticate with passkeys when requested by the customer.”

Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel can test out the new update and provide feedback via the Feedback Hub by installing Preview Build 22635.4515 (KB5046756). Source code is also available for developers to download to enhance their product compatibility with Windows 11.

Google, Amazon, and many other tech giants are leading the charge when it comes to passkeys with adoption rates growing and quickly replacing passwords. In 2022, Google, Microsoft, and Apple committed to a FIDO Alliance agreement to expand the availability of passkeys on their platforms. Microsoft has also improved multi-factor authentication availability across its products as part of commitments to the Secure Future Initiative.