Microsoft apologizes after publishing incorrect software prices

News
By published

The prices were temporarily wrong - and published on April 1, no less

People in business suits adding cash to a piggy bank
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Andrey_Popov)
  • Microsoft admitted to publishing the wrong price increases on April 1
  • They were rectified on April 4 and documentation is now up-to-date
  • The 5% price hike only affects monthly subscriptions

Microsoft has acknowledged and apologized after publishing the wrong prices for a number of its most popular software products.

Taking to an online support page, the correction for the prices previous published on April 1 was made on April 4, when Microsoft admitted, “all Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) Partners” had been misled.

Microsoft’s error affected annual commitment monthly billing plans for Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot for Sales and Microsoft 3465 Copilot for Service, and did not correctly reflect the changes announced in November 2024.

Microsoft software price errors

“The April license-based price lists that was released on April 1, 2025, included incorrect pricing for annual commitment monthly billing plans for Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot for Sales, and Microsoft 365 Copilot for Service,” the note reads.

“As per the announcement in December 2024 regarding Flexible billing for Microsoft 365 Copilot, the prices should have been 5% higher for monthly billing,” the correction continues.

Back in November 2024, Microsoft announced it would be raising the prices of these three Copilot variants by around 5%, with some small fluctuations depending on local currencies.

Microsoft 365, Office 365, Enterprise Mobility + Security, Windows 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services, Microsoft Power Platform and Other Online Services also got the same 5% treatment, while Teams Phone got a hefy $10/month price rise – its first since launching in 2017 – but they appear not to have been midpublished this month.

We noted at the time any customers wanting to avoid the price hikes could pay annually, because the 5% increases were to affect the monthly subscriptions only. The convenience of more flexible pricing, then, comes at a cost.

The support page confirms the price errors have now been corrected in the Partner Center catalog, and revised price lists are also available for download.

You might also like

TOPICS
Craig Hale
Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about pro
OWC Mercury Pro LTO

US Government says it will save $1m/year by getting rid of magnetic tape – so is there still a place for tape in 2025?
Abstract image of cyber security in action.

Massive Europcar data breach affects around 200,000 customers
Meta AI

Meta launches new Llama 4 AI for all your apps, but it still feels limited compared to what ChatGPT and Gemini can do
See more latest
Most Popular
Meta AI
Meta launches new Llama 4 AI for all your apps, but it still feels limited compared to what ChatGPT and Gemini can do
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Review
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could have a new camera lens but no magnets
A hand holding an iPhone showing a guide to new Apple Intelligence features in the Mail app
This iPhone feature has been blamed for the Signalgate fiasco – here’s how to avoid your own group chat nightmare
Quake II Copilot Gaming Experience
Microsoft Copilot just generated an AI version of one of the most iconic shooters of all time, and you can play it for free
Someone opens an empty wallet over a desk
Analysts predict massive Nintendo Switch 2 price hikes due to tariffs
Android 16 logo on a phone
Here's how Android 16 is going to be able to install your apps faster
OWC Mercury Pro LTO
US Government says it will save $1m/year by getting rid of magnetic tape – so is there still a place for tape in 2025?
Nintendo Switch 2 game cards
There may be a huge catch to buying physical Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games
Apple iPhone 16 Pro REVIEW
The iPhone 17 Pro may not have the drastic redesign previously tipped
Abstract image of cyber security in action.
Massive Europcar data breach affects around 200,000 customers