Microsoft apologizes after publishing incorrect software prices

Microsoft admitted to publishing the wrong price increases on April 1

They were rectified on April 4 and documentation is now up-to-date

The 5% price hike only affects monthly subscriptions

Microsoft has acknowledged and apologized after publishing the wrong prices for a number of its most popular software products.

Taking to an online support page, the correction for the prices previous published on April 1 was made on April 4, when Microsoft admitted, “all Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) Partners” had been misled.

Microsoft’s error affected annual commitment monthly billing plans for Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot for Sales and Microsoft 3465 Copilot for Service, and did not correctly reflect the changes announced in November 2024.

Microsoft software price errors

“The April license-based price lists that was released on April 1, 2025, included incorrect pricing for annual commitment monthly billing plans for Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot for Sales, and Microsoft 365 Copilot for Service,” the note reads.

“As per the announcement in December 2024 regarding Flexible billing for Microsoft 365 Copilot, the prices should have been 5% higher for monthly billing,” the correction continues.

Back in November 2024, Microsoft announced it would be raising the prices of these three Copilot variants by around 5%, with some small fluctuations depending on local currencies.

Microsoft 365, Office 365, Enterprise Mobility + Security, Windows 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services, Microsoft Power Platform and Other Online Services also got the same 5% treatment, while Teams Phone got a hefy $10/month price rise – its first since launching in 2017 – but they appear not to have been midpublished this month.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We noted at the time any customers wanting to avoid the price hikes could pay annually, because the 5% increases were to affect the monthly subscriptions only. The convenience of more flexible pricing, then, comes at a cost.

The support page confirms the price errors have now been corrected in the Partner Center catalog, and revised price lists are also available for download.