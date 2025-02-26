Looking to upskill your coding game? Take advantage of this exclusive discount from Codeacademy

Learning to code unlocks a world of opportunities for aspiring students of all ages. With an online learning platform, you can achieve your coding dreams at any stage of life at a fraction of the cost of a traditional degree. Codeacademy offers 600+ courses with 12+ structured paths. Whether you want to deepen your Python knowledge or learn Java, you can find a course that meets your needs at Codeacademy.

Get 15% off on Codeacademy Pro Annual plan Whether you’re looking to land a tech job or build in-demand technical skills for work or a personal project, Codecademy can help. With a Codecademy Pro membership, learners unlock over 600 hands-on, interactive courses and skill paths — plus personalized practice, real-world projects, and more. If you're a business looking to boost your team's skills then take advantage of the team plan also available at a 15% discount. Use code TECHRADAR15.

Why Codeacademy?

Codeacademy offers unlimited access to 600+ coding courses including Python, JavaScript, and HTML courses. Pro users can connect with fellow learners through the community page, attend exclusive events, and access comprehensive learning docs. You'll also benefit from auto-graded quizzes with instant feedback.

Leveraging AI, Codeacademy provides personalized practice tests tailored to your learning needs and offers detailed explanations for errors helping you work through coding problems.

Unlike other online course platforms like Coursera or Udemy, Codeacademy focuses exclusively on coding, offering in-depth, industry-specific courses designed for those pursuing a career in tech.

Beyond learning, Codeacademy can also help users land a job. By providing practical tips for interviews, code challenges, and insights into real-world tech roles. Upon completing all exams, users earn a professional certificate which can be shared on LinkedIn and recruiters.