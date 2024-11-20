Lock in big savings this Black Friday with Dashlane’s best deal of the year

In this day and age, you can’t be too safe with your passwords, and examples keep stacking up to testify to it. Whether you’re a business owner with team accounts or an individual user managing personal accounts, keeping your login details secure has never been more important and a password manager just does that.

To that end, this Black Friday, Dashlane is offering its best deal of the year, and it’s one you can’t afford to skip if you’re aware of all the dangers lurking out there.

Get 50% off the Premium Plan and 35% off the Business Plan From November 20 to December 2, 2024, you can grab this exceptional deal and protect your digital identity (and more) without it costing you an arm and a leg. When checking out, use code PREM24BF for the Premium plan and BIZ24BF for the Business plan.

Why Dashlane? Security made simple

It doesn’t matter how many accounts you’re handling - Dashlane has got you covered with its top-tier encryption, cross-platform compatibility, and ease of use via its intuitive interface. As such, it offers an ideal solution to anyone seeking to securely manage their passwords and protect their online presence.

More than just a password manager, it offers a host of features to create a personal security system for any individual user, including a virtually limitless password vault, login autofill to eliminate typing, dark web monitoring for any of your credentials, a VPN for safe browsing on public Wi-Fi, and support for up to 10 users.

For businesses, it brings peace of mind with team password control, single sign-on (SSO) integration, a streamlined security dashboard to keep track of weak or reused passwords, no limits on the number of users, and employee onboarding and offboarding for easier access adding, and removal.

So, if you want to keep your digital life secure and stress-free with a fully equipped password management platform at a significantly lower price than normal, mark your calendar. From November 20 to December 2, you can save 50% on Dashlane’s Premium Plan or 35% on its Business Plan.