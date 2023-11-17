Lenovo just announced a ThreadRipper 7000 workstation with AMD's most powerful GPU ever — yes, the Nvidia RTX A6000 competitor that can handle 12K resolution

Lenovo’s new ThinkStation P8 is fitted with an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 WX-Series CPU as well as the option of including one of the most powerful AMD GPUs out there – the AMD Radeon Pro W7900 graphics card.

Aimed at professionals who need one of the best workstations out there for enterprise-grade workloads including real-time graphical work and AI applications, the P8 includes a CPU built on AMD’s 5nm Zen 4 architecture, which features up to 86 cores and 192 threads.

Alongside its CPU, with a clock speed of up to 5.3Ghz, the tower workstation can be paired either with up to three Nvidia RTX 6000 Ada GPUs or up to four Nvidia RTX A4000 GPUs, if users choose Nvidia. For AMD GPUs, users can pick from one AMD Radeon PRO W7900 or up to four AMD Radeon Pro W7600 GPUs. This comes alongside a total memory of 1TB DDR5, as well as a storage capacity of up to 15.3TB U.3 NVMe SSD.

AMD vs Nvidia: Choose your weapon

“Designed to offer unparalleled performance and scalability, whether to run complex simulations, render stunning visuals, or develop cutting-edge AI applications, the ThinkStation P8 can handle it all,” said Rob Herman, vice president and general manager, Workstation and Client AI Business Unit. “And with Lenovo’s certifications, security and support, you can trust that the ThinkStation P8 will exceed expectations.”

The workstation will appeal in particular, to professionals in fields including architecture, engineering, media and entertainment, healthcare, education and research. Lenovo claims it’s designed for the most challenging workloads, and supports a variety of operations systems including Windows 11 and various Linux installations.

Elsewhere, the ThinkStation P8 workstation includes an audio combo jack alongside two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 optional front ports, and a plethora of fixed rear ports. These include two USB-A 2.0, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2, One 10GbE and one GbE Ethernet port, an audio line in and an audio line out.

The inclusion AMD Radeon Pro W7900 GPU, meanwhile, means it can support an output of up to 12K resolution at 120Hz, one 8K output, two 6K outputs, or four simultaneous 4K outputs.