With up to 600W power draw, the ROG XG Mobile is fast, but power-hungry

Creative professionals are catered for — unless they’re on Mac

— Asus trims 18.2% off the size of this desktop-class powerhouse

Asus has introduced its latest external GPU, the ROG XG Mobile, which comes equipped with either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti or the high-end RTX 5090.

Per Videocardz, the RTX 5090 model features 10,492 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR7 memory, making it one of the most powerful eGPU solutions available.

This device also features an updated design with a new hinge mechanism and a built-in stand, reducing its size by 18.2% while maintaining a compact, portable appearance — somewhat resembling a high-performance heater — at under 1kg.

A creative powerhouse — unless you use a Mac

The ROG XG Mobile comes with Thunderbolt 5 connectivity supporting transfer speeds of up to 80Gbps. However, it remains backwards compatible with Thunderbolt 4 and USB4.

Additionally, it serves as an expansion laptop docking station, offering multiple connectivity options, including USB Type-A ports, an SD card reader, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, and a 5G Ethernet port capable of speeds up to 5000Mbps.

Cooling is a major focus of the new ROG XG Mobile; Asus has integrated a vapor chamber and dust filter, increasing the cooling surface by 54% compared to previous models.

Its redesigned rear-side vents contribute to quieter operation, reducing noise levels by 3dB. The device also includes an integrated 350W power supply, but with the RTX 5090’s high power demands, total system consumption can reach up to 600W under load.

Asus has priced the RTX 5070 Ti version at $1,999, with the device set to launch on February 25, coinciding with NVIDIA’s official preorders for the RTX 50-series laptop GPUs. While the price for the RTX 5090 model has not been confirmed, it's expected to be significantly higher.

This eGPU is a compelling option for professionals using business laptops who need high-end GPU power in a portable setup. However, for Mac users, the news isn’t as promising. Apple Silicon chips, from the M1 to the latest M4, do not support eGPUs, leaving many creatives without an external GPU option.