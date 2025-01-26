Is it a water bottle? a pepper spray? a battery charger? No, it's a portable SSD designed like a hand grenade, courtesy of Lenovo
The Savior Tactical Mobile SSD is a product best filed under "bad idea"
- Savior Tactical Mobile SSD is a marketing product designed to support a Chinese blockbuster war movie
- But it's not the brightest of product designs, as it might cause chaos and confusion
- As one colleague puts it, it is likely to be an explosive success
If you've ever looked at your external hard drive and thought, I wish someone would make one that looked like an explosive device, you'll be pleased to know Lenovo has had the same idea. The company’s latest creation, which was put up on its crowdfunding page, is a grenade-inspired external SSD - yes, seriously.
Designed as a marketing tie-in for the Chinese blockbuster war movie Operation Dragon (also known as Operation Leviathan or Operation Hadal) it’s called the "Savior Tactical Mobile SSD," and has the tagline "Officially authorized hardcore aluminum alloy grenade shape."
While its tactical appearance might make a statement, it’s also likely to spark alarm in places like coffee shops, airports, or any public location where a grenade-shaped gadget might not scream "harmless data storage."
Putting the pin back in
Lenovo’s latest marketing stunt boasts a rugged aluminum alloy design, complete with USB 3.2 support.
Details on the device’s specifications remain somewhat scarce, but Tom's Hardware suggests, based on Lenovo’s existing Legion (or Savior in China) SSD lineup, it will feature 1TB of storage, a USB Type-C interface, and deliver transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s.
Sadly, we may never know for sure. While it’s still listed on Lenovo’s crowdfunding page, priced at ¥599 (approximately $82), and has achieved 105% funding from 314 backers, with weeks of the campaign remaining, it seems to no longer be available.
If you click the button to back it, a page appears stating that the product “has gone on vacation to Mars” and advising you to “take a look at something else!” There’s no word on why it’s been pulled or if it will return, but it’s likely that Lenovo simply had a rethink, and decided that pulling out what looks like a grenade in a bustling café to back up your files likely won’t end well.
A colleague described the SSD as likely to be an explosive success, but it seems that Lenovo has ultimately decided not to pull the pin on its Savior Tactical Mobile SSD and we’re not sure whether to be disappointed, or relieved.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
