The lightest Lenovo ThinkPad ever features 90% recycled materials, Intel Core Ultra 9 processor — and an 18-hour battery life

Lenovo has unveiled its lightest-ever ThinkPad model as it looks to prioritizes design, weight, and environmental concerns.

Weighing in at just 980g and measuring only 8.08mm at its thinnest point, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition stands as the lightest ThinkPad X1 Carbon notebook ever. Despite its size, Lenovo has incorporated two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an audio combo jack.

The materials used in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition include 90% recycled magnesium for the C cover, and the 100% plastic-free packaging is made from bamboo and sugarcane.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with Intel Arc Xe2 graphics and an integrated NPU offering up to 48 TOPS, meaning that although it is not designed for heavy gaming or high-end 3D rendering, it should be enough for most multimedia and creative applications.

The laptop's premium Haptic TouchPad option integrates the classic three-button TrackPoint, and also includes Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 5.4, and an optional 5G sub-6GHz. For power, this device has a 57Whr customer-replaceable unit (CRU) battery that Lenovo says delivers more than 18 hours of battery life.

To complement the processor, this device supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM running at 8533 MT/s. In terms of storage, the X1 Carbon Gen 13 offers up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 5 SSD storage. This next-gen storage solution provides incredibly fast read and write speeds, drastically reducing boot times and enabling rapid file access.

The 14-inch 2.8K OLED display offers 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Dolby Vision support. It also supports 400 nits brightness, HDR True Black 500 technology, and a 120Hz refresh rate which provides smooth animations and scrolling. The inbuilt Eyesafe technology reduces blue light exposure, ensuring that users can work comfortably for extended periods without experiencing eye strain.

The device also offers intuitive Smart Modes for personalized performance, security, collaboration, and wellness, along with AI-powered Smart Share for seamless photo transfer and Smart Care for enhanced support.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition emphasizes security with features like the dTPM 2.0 chip for data encryption, a fingerprint reader, and an IR camera for facial recognition. It also includes a Nano Kensington lock slot for physical security, making it ideal for business professionals focused on data protection.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition is set to be available in November 2024, starting at $1,999.