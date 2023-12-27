I have been writing about tech for 25 years: these are 5 affordable productivity gadgets I’m looking to buy in 2024

New year means new resolutions and while my one for last year didn’t last that long (well, long enough to make my feet ache), I’m settling down, this year, for a lifestyle that suits where I am in my life, a period when you yearn for comfort and happiness, especially at work. I am lucky enough to have a home office, a reasonably powerful laptop, a big 4K monitor, a comfortable office chair and a motorized standing desk.

So in 2024, I plan to invest in a number of affordable productivity gizmos that may not make me better at my job but will definitely make my desk tidier, my mood better and the hours spent in front of my zillions of tabs more enjoyable.

VizGiz 2 HookStand: $6.48 at Amazon This product is a headphone hook that can be used for various purposes. It is small in size and lightweight, and it features a sticker back for easy attachment. You can use it as a hook, stand, holder, hanger, and more. This is a two-pack, and you will receive one in black and one in white.

Under Desk Cable Management 2 Pack: $29.99 at Amazon The Quszmd under-desk cable management rack offers a drill-free installation option with a clip-on method. This allows you to use it on all tabletops, including standing desks, glass tables, and wood and metal tables, without leaving any marks or damage. However, it is essential to note that if there are iron wires or other partitions beneath your table, you should carefully check whether this product can be installed commonly.

VILONG Desk Edge Power Strip: $26.99 at Amazon This power outlet is designed to offer installation flexibility. Its unique clamp mount design allows you to install it without cutting into your work surface, making it an excellent option for those who want to avoid damaging their work surface during installation. To install this power outlet, you only need to use the screws at the bottom. The easy installation process means you can have your power outlet up and running quickly. This power outlet has four AC outlets and two USB ports, allowing you to power multiple devices simultaneously. It’s available in two lengths: 6.5 inches and 9.85 inches.

USB C Laptop Docking Station Stand: $59.99 at Amazon This laptop stand’s six-level height adjustment feature is beneficial for individuals who work long hours on their laptops. It can prevent the physical discomfort often accompanying sitting in the same position for extended periods. This stand offers a comfortable and ergonomic solution that can reduce neck pain, back pain, and eye fatigue, resulting in improved comfort and productivity. The triangle-shaped support design enhances the stand’s stability, ensuring it is sturdy enough to support your laptop without wobbling or shaking.