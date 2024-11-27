I am an SSD expert; this 2TB Samsung 980 Pro is at its lowest price in 2024 and is Amazon’s best-selling solid state drive this Black Friday
Save $95 on this fast, PS5-compatible 2TB SSD
Ahead of Black Friday 2024, this is the best-selling SSD at Amazon right now. The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB drive is down to $119.99 at Amazon right now (was $204.95, that's a 41% discount).
It's a huge discount, making it one of the cheapest PCIe Gen4 premium SSDs of this capacity - and a worthy candidate for the best SSD buying guide.
While it's not the lowest-ever price we've seen on the 980 Pro (that was $99.99 back in Prime Day sales 2023 and something we've not seen since), it is the lowest price since Black Friday 2023.
I'd still recommend this SSD; it offers pretty good value for money at $60 per TB and dare I say, at this price, it is a better buy than either the 990 Pro or the 990 Evo, its two newer siblings.
Today's best SSD deal
This is less about the chunk of cash off the drive and more about the price it's come down to, as this is the lowest rate we've seen for the superb 980 Pro for nearly a year. It's one of our favorite SSDs, and don't let its 'age' put you off - it's still one of the best going and has incredible durability too.
1TB: Amazon - $116
Price check: Best Buy - $119.99 | B&H Photo - $119.99
UK price: Amazon - £139
The Samsung 980 Pro is a bit older but don't let that fool you - it can still punch with the best SSDs for PS5, including its successor, the 990 Pro.
It's got all the features and specs you'd want from a top brand: excellent read and write speeds (7000/5100MBps respectively) and also offers robust endurance (1.2 Petabytes written - the total amount of data a drive can write in its lifetime).
Buying from Samsung also means that you get a 5-year warranty, its own nifty software package that allows you to tweak certain features (Magician) and, via Amazon, an optional $15 3-year data protection plan that I urge everyone to consider for peace of mind.
