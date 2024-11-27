I am an SSD expert; this 2TB Samsung 980 Pro is at its lowest price in 2024 and is Amazon’s best-selling solid state drive this Black Friday

Ahead of Black Friday 2024, this is the best-selling SSD at Amazon right now. The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB drive is down to $119.99 at Amazon right now (was $204.95, that's a 41% discount).

It's a huge discount, making it one of the cheapest PCIe Gen4 premium SSDs of this capacity - and a worthy candidate for the best SSD buying guide.

While it's not the lowest-ever price we've seen on the 980 Pro (that was $99.99 back in Prime Day sales 2023 and something we've not seen since), it is the lowest price since Black Friday 2023.

I'd still recommend this SSD; it offers pretty good value for money at $60 per TB and dare I say, at this price, it is a better buy than either the 990 Pro or the 990 Evo, its two newer siblings.

Today's best SSD deal

The Samsung 980 Pro is a bit older but don't let that fool you - it can still punch with the best SSDs for PS5, including its successor, the 990 Pro.

It's got all the features and specs you'd want from a top brand: excellent read and write speeds (7000/5100MBps respectively) and also offers robust endurance (1.2 Petabytes written - the total amount of data a drive can write in its lifetime).

Buying from Samsung also means that you get a 5-year warranty, its own nifty software package that allows you to tweak certain features (Magician) and, via Amazon, an optional $15 3-year data protection plan that I urge everyone to consider for peace of mind.