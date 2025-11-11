Hunting some extra help around the home? Unitree G1 Humanoid Robot is on sale for Black Friday - and at just £18,999, it's less than a decent family car

Forget 3D printers, office chairs and standing desks, this year’s most outrageous Black Friday deal might just walk right up to you. Literally.

The Unitree G1 Humanoid Robot is currently listed on JoyBuy for £18,999, down from the usual £19,999 asking price, with five already sold (apparently) and free, next-day delivery thrown in for good measure.

Personally I have to question the shipping as the listing says it's £3.99 normally, which seems a bit on the cheap side to send a full robot to your home or office.

Today's best G1 Humanoid Robot deal

Save 5% Unitree G1 Humanoid Robot: was £19,999 now £18,999 at joybuy.co.uk The Unitree G1 Humanoid Robot is available to buy for £18,999, down from £19,999, complete with free delivery. Standing 1.27 metres tall and weighing 35kg, it features 23 degrees of freedom, advanced joint motors, a 9,000mAh battery, and an 8-core CPU, although it doesn’t include full AI capabilities.

Standing at around 1.27 metres tall and weighing roughly 35 kg, the G1 isn’t quite ready to overthrow humanity, but it will definitely turn heads.

Its 23 degrees of freedom give it a fluid range of motion, allowing it to bend, reach, twist, and even fold itself neatly into a 690 x 450 x 300 mm package.

Each leg has six degrees of freedom, powered by industrial-grade PMSM motors producing up to 120N·m of torque at the knees.

Power comes from a 9,000mAh quick-release battery that lasts around two hours, driving an 8-core high-performance CPU rather than a full AI brain, so don’t expect philosophical conversations just yet.

The G1 sees the world through an Intel RealSense D435i depth camera and Livox MID360 3D LiDAR, while a microphone array with echo and noise cancellation gives it decent situational awareness.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 5W stereo speaker.

The listing says this robot is a civilian platform meant for education, research, and light-duty interaction, not heavy lifting or heroic rescues.

But if you want to own something that looks like it stepped straight out of a sci-fi film, £18,999 might just buy you the most futuristic Black Friday impulse purchase on the planet.

Other robot deal to consider