How businesses and workers can win with eSIMs

It’s been eight years since eSIMs hit the consumer market – but according to a recent study by YouGov, a massive 60 per cent of British adults have still not heard of them. Even among those who have, many don’t fully understand what they are or how they work (both 14 per cent), meaning a huge portion of the UK population are missing out on the benefits they offer.

Simply put, an eSIM is an ‘embedded’ or virtual SIM. It removes the need for a traditional plastic SIM card as it is already built directly into users’ devices. Like many digital upgrades to previously analogue systems (think MP3 players or eBooks), the eSIM is a far simpler and more convenient alternative to its traditional, but outdated, predecessor.

There are five main ways users and enterprises can benefit from embracing eSIMs that often get forgotten. While not having to deal with a small piece of plastic is the most obvious plus point, there is far more value that can be extracted if users and business leaders knew how to get the most from the technology.

Lawrence Corbett Social Links Navigation COO of Lyca Mobile.

Multiple lines on a single phone

Gone are the days of having to carry a work and personal phone. Businesses that equip their teams with eSIMs can avoid needing to procure dedicated work devices or requiring staff to bear the costs, only needing to cover their employees’ plans. And with their personal phone serving as their work contact they aren’t just better able to communicate with colleagues, they are also offered greater freedom to customize their device to fit their working preferences as it’s the phone they’re most familiar with.

Apple has allowed iPhone users to set up multiple ‘focus’ modes for some time now, depending on the kind of notifications they want to receive. In concert with a work supplied eSIM, employees can endlessly customize the types of alerts they want to see on the fly without needing to juggle multiple phones.

When abroad for business, eSIMs save travellers the hassle of swapping SIM cards on arrival and wasting precious time. Before their flight even leaves, they can purchase and activate a local phone number for their destination so they can be contacted as soon as their plane lands.

Enhanced security

eSIMs are less vulnerable to security breaches than traditional SIMs as they can be disabled remotely. This provides consumers and businesses an extra layer of protection should a device they own fall into the wrong hands. Similarly, as eSIMs can’t be physically removed, the likelihood of a SIM swap attack is significantly reduced.

In a business landscape where data is gold dust, companies cannot afford the financial and reputational damage that can come from being breached by cybercriminals. Device-based log-ins are becoming increasingly popular and gaining control of somebody’s phone number is the easiest way to bypass 2-factor authentication. Being able to disable an employee’s work eSIM remotely puts the ‘kill switch’ directly in the hands of IT, the best placed unit to mitigate security risks.

Multi-device connectivity

eSIMs are incredibly flexible: not only can they be used in phones, they can also be used in other devices. With eSIMs, workers can store multiple profiles across devices like smartwatches and tablets, all with independent phone and internet access.

A graphic designer could use their tablet as their entire work set-up, able to connect with colleagues and access shared documents no matter where they are. And with enterprises now exploring the potential of spatial computing and VR for workers, eSIMs can help untether them from the computers many still rely on to function. It’s a future-proofing play that leaders can get ahead of by familiarizing themselves with the technology before wearable computers become mainstream.

Global flexibility

eSIMs are revolutionizing business travel by offering an easier and more cost-effective way to stay connected while abroad. Grabbing a local data plan on arrival may not be a new way to beat expensive roaming charges, but eSIMs mean travelers no longer have to juggle multiple physical SIM cards or wait for a travel-specific one to arrive in the post.

What’s more, workers can keep their regular phone number for calls while tapping into cheap local data for messaging and internet access. And with companies usually being on the hook for employees’ travel expenses, eSIMs help avoid them being laden with high roaming charges when employees return. Our research found that travelers who had been hit by surprise roaming fees paid an average of £118 on top of their normal bills - an unwelcome shock for any finance team to come upon.

Compared to plastic SIM cards, eSIMs emit 46% less CO2 over their entire life cycle (LINK 1). Physical SIMs require materials and energy to produce, generate emissions during transportation and finally, once they’re retired, need to be disposed of correctly. And that’s not to mention the energy required to produce and recycle the plastic housing we’ve all snapped physical SIMs out of.

Sustainability and targeting net zero are on the agenda of most businesses. Consumers, partners and suppliers alike are scrutinizing more than ever before the green credentials of the companies they engage with. Eliminating SIMs and cutting down on distributed work devices is an easy way to make a business more environmentally friendly without workers needing to sacrifice anything (except the bulky work phones that most will be eager to give up).

What are you waiting for?

The sooner employers get on board with eSIMs, the quicker they’ll be able to streamline their device network, cut costs and make their employees’ lives more convenient. New technology often requires end users to navigate a learning curve but with eSIMs, that is almost non-existent.

The majority of modern smartphones natively support the technology. Now, it’s a simple matter of enterprises taking advantage of the not-so-new capability.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro