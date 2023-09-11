HONGO 2K 16" Portable Monitor review

The HONGO 2K 16" monitor is a value-packed choice for multitasking and gaming, offering sleek design and easy setup. However, its mediocre built-in speakers and colour accuracy leave room for improvement.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

HONGO 2K 16" Portable Monitor: 30 second review

HONGO 2K 16" Portable Monitor Specs Size: 16-inch

Type: LED-backlit IPS

Resolution: 1600x1200 (2K)

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Brightness: 250 nits

Contrast Ratio: 1000:1

Connectivity: - 1x USB Type-C (for power and display), 1x HDMI port, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack

Weight: Approx. 680g

The HONGO 2K 16" monitor is a versatile and budget-friendly monitor for a dual set-up, taking up minimal desk space and can be easily transported. Designed to cater to various needs, this monitor is ideal for everyday tasks like web browsing, document editing and gaming, although finds its limitations with colour-critical creative work. Unboxing reveals an understated monitor with a minimalistic design and a neat Smartcase that protects it well. This wrap-around case doubles as a stand. The description calls the monitor's design frameless, but it has a small frame and is still a nice modern display.

Setup and use are straightforward; simply connect it to your computer with a USB Type-C cable, and that's it. A maximum resolution of 1600x1200 ensures clarity, making routine tasks and media viewing ideal for this monitor.

Realistically, this is one of the best portable monitors for a wide range of people, from office workers looking for a secondary screen, gamers seeking an extra monitor, and, at a stretch, creative professionals needing a little more screen real estate for palettes and side projects; this monitor is an all-in-one solution. That said, its colour accuracy may not suit creative professionals, and the built-in speakers won't win any awards, but those are niggles in what is a well-rounded offering.

Price and Availablity

(Image credit: Ali Jennings)

Priced at an approachable $199, the HONGO 2K 16" Monitor balances affordability and performance. This monitor is a wallet-friendly alternative from Amazon to more expensive second-screen options, especially considering its 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Its feature set is competitive, so you get decent all-around value considering the price. This makes it ideal for anyone who needs dual screens, is stuck for space, or is always on the move and needs something slimline and portable.

Score: 5/5

Design

(Image credit: Ali Jennings)

The HONGO 2K 16" monitor makes a great first impression with its clean and minimalistic design. Unboxing reveals a monitor that feels like a premium product despite its relatively cheap price point. The protective Smart case, which doubles as a stand, shows how good product design can combine to make a fantastic-looking and functional product. The wrap-around design case also ensures the monitor is well-protected when transported or stored.

It's also worth pointing out that the monitor is portable enough to slip into a laptop slot, making it a perfect companion for a 16" MacBook Pro or any other similarly sized laptop.

When it comes to adjusting the monitor, all controls are relatively straightforward, with resolution being adjusted through the computer and brightness, contrast, and other settings accessed through the on-screen displays. However, while the on-screen display controls are easy to use, they are somewhat clunky and styled in a carousel design using the buttons on the monitor's side. Considering the quality of the rest of the monitor, you can't help but feel that these controls could have been more intuitive.

Design: 4.5/5

Features

(Image credit: Ali Jennings)

The HONGO 2K 16" monitor boasts many features catering to general and specialised users. With a resolution of 1600x1200, the display offers crisp and clear visuals that make it suitable for various tasks. One of its notable characteristics is the 120Hz refresh rate, a must-have for gamers seeking smooth and lag-free gameplay. Add FreeSync technology into the mix, and you have a screen that minimises screen tearing, providing a seamless gaming experience.

Regarding colour representation, the monitor delivers sRGB colour space, offering vibrant visuals for everyday tasks and gaming. While the HDR function is included, it's primarily designed to boost the gaming and entertainment experience, not necessarily the creative workflow.

The built-in speakers are functional, but their quality won't blow you away. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port and HDMI, offering flexibility for different setups. The VESA mount-compatible monitor is great for those looking to save desk space or integrate it into a more complex rig. The HONGO 2K 16" monitor is a jack-of-all-trades, proficient in handling a wide range of applications but master of none.

Features: 4/5

Performance

(Image credit: Ali Jennings)

Benchmarks Gamut: 4.5 5

Tone Response: 5 / 5

White Point: 3.5/5

Contrast: 5/5

Luminance Uniformity: 3.5/5

Colour Uniformity: 4/5

Colour accuracy: 4/5

Overall rating 4/5

The HONGO 2K 16" monitor is a veritable display option for the home or when you need something portable; it's also suitable for many tasks, from word processing to gaming.

This monitor excels when it comes to general tasks such as web browsing, document editing, and video streaming. The controls enable you to quickly adjust the settings, once you figure out how they work, and the quality of the display visually is outstanding. The 1600x1200 resolution offers excellent detail and clarity, but for most situations on a screen of this size, a standard 1920x1080 resolution is ideal.

When it comes to gaming, the HONGO works well with its 120Hz refresh rate, proving to keep up with fast-paced titles like "Red Dead Redemption II" and "Assassin's Creed." Not only did it handle the action smoothly, but there was also no noticeable screen tearing, lag, or ghosting, all thanks to the FreeSync technology. As a choice for gamers, the slimline styling and portability make it a great choice.

Looking at the monitor from a creative perspective, this is where the monitor starts to hit its limitations. While it's sufficient for tasks like displaying palettes, it falls short for more colour-critical work. With Adobe RGB and P3 percentages hovering around 69% and 70%, it doesn't quite meet the industry standards for professional photo or video editing.

As part of the test, I utilised Datacolor Spyder X2 Ultra monitor calibration, initially through the first setup, just as a matter of course, but then to analyse the display after a month's use.

The test highlighted that the HONGO 2K 16" is a robust, all-round monitor that excels in multiple domains. Although it shouldn't be your first choice for colour-critical professional work, it's a solid performer for everyday use and gaming.

Performance: 4/5

Should you buy a HONGO 2K 16" monitor

If you need a second screen that's both portable and reasonably priced, the HONGO 2K 16" monitor is a great option. It offers a smooth and vibrant display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it a solid pick for gamers and casual users alike. It's incredibly easy to set up, simply plug and play with a USB Type-C or HDMI cable, although the second option does require USB as well.

However, keep in mind that it's not the best monitor for photo editing and other colour-sensitive creative work, as it lacks full Adobe RGB and P3 coverage. Its built-in speakers are passable but won't wow audiophiles. Overall, it offers great value for its price tag.

(Image credit: Ali Jennings)

Report Card

Value: Affordable, versatile, mostly hits marks. 5 / 5

Design: Minimalistic, practical, sleek, near-frameless 4.5 / 5

Features: Versatile, high-refresh, FreeSync, compact, intuitive 4 / 5

Performance: Smooth, responsive, vibrant, versatile, reliable 4 / 5

Total: Affordable, practical, versatile, stylish, efficient 4 / 5

Why you should buy

You need a cheap second monitor. Looking for an affordable second screen that doesn't skimp on performance? The HONGO 2K 16" monitor might be your answer. It effortlessly juggles everyday tasks, gaming, and basic creative work, all while offering smooth performance and easy setup. For just $199, it's a value-packed addition to your setup. You need a portable monitor. If portability is your game, the HONGO 2K 16" monitor is a great solution. Matching the dimensions of a MacBook Pro 16", this sleek monitor easily slots into a laptop bag or backpack.

Don't buy it if