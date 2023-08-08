Hisense quietly launched a 100-inch 4K TV panel that costs less than $5,500 and can run 24/7 for almost six years
Chinese TV giant has a burgeoning B2B digital signage business and the BM66D is its flagship model
A few weeks ago, Hisense unveiled the BM66D, a 100-inch digital signage display with a 4K resolution. While it is not one of the largest in its category, it is almost certainly the most affordable with at least two US-based retailers (B&H Photo Video and LEDSolutionsNY) offering it for as little as $5,460 with free delivery. The display is also available in Europe, in the UK and in Asia.
Just bear in mind that, although it can be used as a TV, it is first and foremost a commercial monitor and comes with the sort of features you’d expect to find in a large format display, designed for, what Hisense marcom department calls “impactful communication in bright, high-demand environments, such as public transport, high-volume retail, and corporate welcome and meeting spaces”.
Other than the notable lack of Hisense logo, the BM66D, which has a VA Direct-LED LCD panel, is engineered to run 24 hours a day, seven days a week with a 50,000 hour expected lifetime (that’s also its rated warranty). It is more solidly built than its consumer counterpart with handles to allow easier handling (it does weigh a whopping 130 pounds) and what looks like a metal chassis.
Other features include a brightness rating of 500 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. Remember that this is not a TV that looks to wow the audience with a performance that matches the best TV on the market, so the typical contrast, the presence of an anti-glare coating and the response time reflect this.
For the teams managing the content displayed on the digital display panel, there’s an RS232 port and an Android-based mini computer with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage coupled with Hisense’s own content management system (CMS), VisionInfo. This is a free cloud-based digital signage software that, Hisense says, is flexible, cost-effective and infinitely scalable.
As expected, there’s a VESA mount (but no stand), plenty of inputs (two HDMI 2.0, two USB 2.0 and a LAN port) with Wi-Fi 5 wireless connectivity enabling wireless screen sharing. It is also the biggest display we know of that comes with a DisplayPort 1.2a.
Hisense engineers also threw in an HDMI 2.0 Out port which means you can connect a secondary display, perhaps another BM66D, to display content from the onboard computer from the first display.
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
