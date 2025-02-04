Google Sheets is getting faster and more effective, and I can't wait to ditch Excel for good

Google Sheets is getting some speedy upgrades

Faster loading and pasting times between spreadsheets now available

Updates are rolling out now, so be ready

Creating your dream spreadsheets with ease could be about to get a whole lot easier thanks to some important upgrades for Google Sheets.

The spreadsheet software has revealed updates which it says decrease loading times and boost overall performance, particularly when it comes to calculations.

The news could be the next big shot in the arm for Google Workspace's tool as it looks to topple the likes of Microsoft Excel and become the most reliable workplace office software.

Google Sheets speed upgrade

The updates include improvements such as a 50% faster speed when pasting data from one spreadsheet to another, as well as spreadsheets loading existing data up to 30% faster.

Filter conditions can also now be set up to 50% faster than previously, giving users a much quicker way to access the information they need.

"These changes help various users work faster and more efficiently in a variety of scenarios," a Google Workspace update blog post announcing the news declared.

It outlined examples such as a data analyst being able to can paste small or large quantities of data from an existing spreadsheet to a new one much quicker, a campaign manager being able to add filtering conditions to better understand the performance of a campaign at a certain time faster, and a small business owner being able to quickly see their data load.

The news comes after the company announced it had doubled the calculation speed in Google Sheets in June 2024, boosting actions such as formulas, pivot tables, conditional formatting, and more, regardless of file size.

The updates are available now, and require no additional admin controls or changes. They will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.