Google Password Manager may be set to introduce a nuclear option for its Android app

‘Delete all’ option could be coming

Google Pixel 9 Pro
(Image credit: Blue Pixl Media)
  • Google Password Manager reportedly set to get a ‘delete all’ option
  • At the moment users have to delete credentials individually
  • The update was spotted months ago in a teardown

Google looks to be experimenting with a new option to delete all data from its password manager tool on Android devices.

Screenshots shared by Android Authority apparently show a new option in the settings menu of Google’s Password Manager interface reading, “Delete all data: From Google Password Manager, including passwords and passkeys.”

The publication seems pretty certain the feature is indeed incoming, after spotting references in a teardown earlier in 2025, noting, “Thankfully, Google will soon add a new “Delete all data” button to its password manager, letting users remove all saved credentials with a tap.”

Google Password Manager ‘delete all’ option

Although this nuclear approach is already possible, it currently requires users to delete their entire browser’s data, including history, cookies and more, so it’s not an ideal approach for users simply looking to remove their credentials.

This is a surprisingly common problem typical of password managers, which tend to make it difficult to delete all passwords in one fell swoop. Instead, they usually rely on users deleting each password individually.

It might only be something that users need to do once or twice in their entire digital life, but we’ve been there and deleting 700 passwords is not for the faint-hearted – Google’s upcoming feature, therefore, is very welcome news.

TechRadar Pro has asked Google to confirm if this feature is on the cards, but we did not receive an immediate response.

The most common reason a user would wish to delete all passwords would be in the case of migration to another password manager – although encryption and other security measures make password storage pretty secure, having credentials stored across multiple locations increases your risk of an attack.

Craig Hale
Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

