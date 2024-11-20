Google hits back at claims it could be forced to sell off Chrome

Google is calling the DOJ’s proposal to sell off Chrome “radical”

The government’s involvement could damage American technological leadership

Disconnecting Chrome from Android could have serious implications on pricing

Google has hit back at a recent US Department of Justice (DOJ) proposal that could see the tech giant forced to sell off Chrome as part of alleged antitrust violations.

The DOJ’s measure, expected to be presented to a federal judge, would challenge Google’s monopolistic practices in the online search market.

In response, Google called the proposal “radical,” criticizing the move for potentially “hurting consumers, businesses and developers.”

Google thinks selling off Chrome would be “radical”

Lee-Anne Mulholland, VP for Regulatory Affairs at Google, stated: “There are enormous risks to the government putting its thumb on the scale of this vital industry – skewing investment, distorting incentives, hobbling emerging business models – all at precisely the moment that we need to encourage investment, new business models, and American technological leadership.”

The DOJ also suggested Google should share users’ search queries, clicks, and results with competitors, however Mulholland notes that this could “create major privacy and security risks,” something that the DOJ already knows.

Furthermore, Mulholland argues that splitting Chrome away from Android would “change their business models [and] raise the cost of devices.”

The company also proudly proclaimed that its browser is “secure, fast, and free,” and that not many other companies would be able to keep it open-source and invest as much as Google has in its browser.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google Chrome accounts for 66.7% of all browser sessions across all device types (via Statcounter). It’s slightly higher, at 68.0%, for mobile. Given that Android accounts for 71.1% of all mobile operating systems, Chrome’s reach is clearly extensive.

Mulholland concluded: “Government overreach in a fast-moving industry may have negative unintended consequences for American innovation and America’s consumers. We look forward to making our arguments in court.”