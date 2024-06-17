Get ready for the next generation of PDFs — Adobe "reinvents" Acrobat with Firefly AI, image generation and more

Creating and editing PDFs is set to become a smarter and more intuitive process than ever thanks to an AI-upgraded update for Adobe Acrobat.

One of the best PDF editors and reader tools around, the iconic software is getting an intelligence boost via the company's Firefly AI platform that it says will make the tool more effective and efficient to use.

Top of the list are new improvements including a greater ability to work with a wide array of other document types, including Word, PowerPoint, text files and more, hopefully spelling an end to past PDF pain.

AI is coming to your PDFs

(Image credit: Adobe)

The upgrade also gives Reader and Acrobat users the tools to create and edit images in PDFs using simple text prompts - which the company says makes it the first PDF app to offer generative image capabilities.

This includes the new Generate Image menu, which allows users to add entirely newly-created visuals into a document to give it that extra edge in presentations or meetings.

There's also a range of new customization options in the new Edit Image suite, such as Generative Fill, Remove Background, Erase and Crop, to help give your document images a much-needed refresh, whether that's removing backgrounds, adding new images or erasing objects entirely.

(Image credit: Adobe)

This is all powered by Adobe’s Firefly Image 3 Model, which will also provide a range of new tools in the Acrobat AI assistant across Reader and Acrobat. This includes allowing customers to ask questions, get insights and create draft content from information across not just collections of PDF files – but other document types for the first time.

The company is also boosting its meeting transcript tools, which will now offer enhanced write-ups which include "generative summaries" covering the main topics, key points and action items from a meeting.

All the new tools will be available soon, with Adobe offering free access to all new Acrobat AI Assistant features June 18 - June 28 .

“Adobe is the inventor and innovator of PDF and with generative AI we’re changing the game again,” said Abhigyan Modi, senior vice president, Adobe Document Cloud. “With the new Firefly and AI Assistant capabilities in Acrobat, anyone can transform the information in their digital documents into actionable insights and visually compelling content – quickly and easily.”