Gartner report finds just 3% of organizations say they've hit productivity and savings goals from using AI

Gartner report finds many firms aren't seeing benefits from AI

Just 3% of businesses have hit their targets on AI

This is despite many firms expecting AI technology to have a significant effect, and spending big to do so

New research has claimed barely any organizations are seeing real success when it comes to the results of heavily implementing AI in their workplace.

A report from Gartner found just 3% of organizations have hit their targets around productivity and efficiency, as well as trying to cut costs across their business using AI.

This is despite three quarters of leaders expecting AI technology to have a significant effect in their organization, with 85% set to spend more on AI in 2027, despite 38% of them already being over budget.

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AI benefits to come?

"Ultimately, organizations will not generate cost savings from AI at this point," CV Viverito, senior director analyst for Gartner's HR practice, told attendees at the firm's HR Symposium.

"The greater opportunity is to use AI to do things that weren't possible before, such as shifting employee time into new capabilities, outcomes, and sources of growth."

Moving forward, Gartner says businesses should look to focus their AI efforts where the technology can make a tangible effect in key areas. It also advised organizations to spread AI knowledge across the business, with C-suite as important as entry-level workers when it comes to identifying new use cases and benefitting from such improvement.

“There isn’t a struggle to create capacity, that’s happening already as organizations redesign work,” claimed Viverito. “What organizations are struggling with is how to make that capacity usable and redirecting it to what is valuable.”

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Gartner's report is the latest to urge caution when it comes to the possibilities of AI in organizations of all sizes.

A top economist recently warned AI is only helping the world's biggest technology firms - with most other large organizations yet to see any significant benefits, noting that, "Despite massive investments and widespread hype around artificial intelligence, the technology has delivered zero financial payoff to corporate America outside of tech."

Via The Register

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