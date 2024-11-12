Foxit unveils native support for Snapdragon-powered PCs with AI integration

Foxit PDF reader will now work natively on Snapdragon devices

Workers can enjoy AI tool integration to boost productivity

Schools and workplaces can benefit from enhanced Snapdragon performance

Foxit has unveils upgrades to help improve productivity for its users by introducing native support for PCs running on Snapdragon processors.

The move eliminates the need for emulation which can slow down performance and drain battery life, and allows Foxit's PDF Editor and Editor Pro with AI Assistant to run more efficiently.

The combination of Foxit's PDF and eSignature software with Snapdragon hardware should also help boost performance and streamline the way users manage and interact with PDF documents.

Foxit and Snapdragon

Foxit’s latest offerings also integrate AI tools, particularly ChatGPT, bringing a range of intelligent automation capabilities to users. Through AI-driven natural language processing, users can perform advanced tasks like document redaction, form filling, and annotation more intuitively and with less manual effort, simplifying repetitive tasks and improving accuracy.

In addition, Foxit also optimized its latest PDF tools to run natively on Snapdragon-powered devices, allowing them to deliver the same quality and performance as desktop computers.

Furthermore, the integration with Snapdragon opens up opportunities for users in sectors like education, where mobile-first workflows are becoming more common. Students and educators alike can benefit from a tool that is not only optimized for performance but also capable of handling complex document management tasks without draining device resources.

“Foxit’s commitment to native support on the Snapdragon platform enables us to deliver significant improvements, including faster rendering and processing of content, leading to greatly enhanced productivity and an unrivalled user experience," said Andrew Travis, Executive Vice President of Sales, at Foxit.

