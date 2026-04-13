Lemurs engage more with tech when humans share control of interactive systems

Zoo visitors stayed longer when animals visibly responded to inputs

Shared control increased both animal interaction frequency and visitor attention

A research team from the University of Glasgow has tested whether animals can engage with technology in ways that resemble shared experiences with humans.

Their system, known as CreatureConnect, allowed zoo visitors and red-ruffed lemurs to influence sounds, visuals, and scents through linked interfaces placed on either side of an enclosure.

The premise was not direct communication, but a mediated interaction where both species could affect the same environment.

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Red-ruffed lemurs prefer sharing control over acting alone

Over a 20-day trial at Blair Drummond Safari Park, more than 16,000 visitors passed through the exhibit, with 1,719 individuals actively using the system.

Lemurs interacted with the device 541 times, suggesting repeated engagement rather than incidental contact.

The system varied between automatic, human-only, lemur-only, and shared control modes, providing a structured comparison of behavior across different interaction types.

Findings indicate the lemurs were least engaged when given sole control of the system - instead, they interacted more frequently when humans were also involved, suggesting a preference for share