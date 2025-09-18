Forget Amazon Big Deal Days! These office chair deals from my favourite chair-makers are all under £300 right now
I've picked out the top deals on office chairs under £300
Amazon's big autumn sale is less than a month away - but personally, I wouldn't wait until then to make some big savings with these office chair deals. In my experience, I don't think you'll get them cheaper in the sales anyway.
Top of the pile is the Sihoo Doro C300 (was £340, now £270 at Amazon), which proved ideal for all-day comfort and sitting for long hours when we reviewed it.
Similarly, the Boulies EP200 (was £280, now £190 at Boulies) is also worth a look and is my office chair of choice for those who want an all-rounder for work, gaming, and more (I'm sitting in it right now and it's really very comfortable).
With my team, I've tested and reviewed all the best office chairs, but if you're looking for some unmissable office chair deals right now - most of which are under £200 - these are the ones I'd buy.
My top UK office chair deals
The Sihoo Doro C300 is one of my favourite ergonomic office chairs, and in our review, we found it delivered exceptional comfort levels for those using it all-day at work at a great price.
This is one of the cheapest office chair deals I've seen that I'd recommend - it comes from FlexiSpot, in both black or grey, with the option for either a mesh or foam cushioned seat. For those placing this in the office, it also includes a coat hanger on the back, too.
I was pleasantly surprised when I took the Boulies EP200 office chair out for a spin. In my review, I found it offered an ideal all-rounder for work, rest, and play. It's comfortable, stable, ergonomic, and at a price that doesn't demand re-mortgaging the house to buy. Use code AS90 to get the £90 discount.
My team and I have had some great experiences with FlexiSpot office chairs, which are well-made and well-priced. The BS8 is an ergonomic model that's focused on back support, and is available in black or grey.
A classic mid-back styled office chair from Boulies, who in my experience offer a good comfort to cost ratio. The backrest is mesh, while the seat is a cushioned foam. Use code AS70 to get the full £70 off.
