Finally! This affordable, super fast external SSD is on the way after a 2-year wait — but you will still need to have a USB4 or Thunderbolt port to make the most out of it

ADATA has officially launched its USB4 SE920 external SSD, promising far greater performance on previous models and streamlined transferability for large multimedia files.

The SSD, which supports Thunderbolt 3 & 4, can reach up to 3,800 MB/s per second and is backward compatible with USB 3.2 and USB 2.0.

In addition, the SE920 uses a Type-C interface, which ADATA said will enable users to easily transfer “large multimedia files across devices or quickly export videos shot on mobile phones”.

Under the hood of the ADATA SE920

ADATA said the launch of the device comes in response to both intense demand for high-speed transfer capabilities and pending EU compliance requirements on USB4 availability.

“Consumer demand for transferring large high-quality files has increased significantly due to trends in AI computing,” the firm said.

“ In compliance with EU regulations, USB4 is set to become the transmission standard for a new generation of devices. Quick and convenient file transfer between various devices has undoubtedly focused consumers' attention and the time for a new generation USB4 interface to unify market specifications has arrived.”

The ADATA SE920 boasts read/write speeds of up to 3,800MB/s and 3,700MB/s respectively, and is capable of transferring 10GB of 4K definition video files in around three seconds, the firm said.

This marks a significant increase in capability compared to previous ADATA SSD drives.

The SSD is also compatible with games consoles and “connects easily” to your staple operating systems such as macOS, Windows, and Android.

A spring-loaded, extendable chassis helps provide greater air circulation alongside a built-in micro fan which enables the SSD to cope with the intense heat pressures placed on it during use.

“The SE920 USB4 external SSD adopts a proprietary patented active dissipation design and a built-in micro fan,” the firm said. “Push on the telescoping casing to activate the fan and extend the chassis to increase interior space for air circulation and quickly discharge heat.”

The inclusion of a micro fan within the SE920 offers marked performance capabilities compared to fanless products of a comparable specification and can reduce temperatures by around 10%, according to ADATA.

ADATA SE920 limitations

While an impressive piece of hardware for users, the SE920 does have its limitations, specifically in storage capacity.

The SSD only comes in a 1TB or 2TB format and doesn’t include a 4TB or 8TB option at present, meaning users requiring larger storage capacities may be forced to look elsewhere for the time being.

Transfer speeds of up to 3,800MB/s are also lower than what the company promised when it unveiled plans to launch the SE920 in 2021 , raising questions over why there has been a slight dip in performance in this regard.