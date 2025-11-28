Winter is now officially here in the UK, with temperatures dropping below freezing across much of the country already - and with December and January still to come, you might be looking at ways to keep your home warm.

I've been trying out some fantastic heaters from Dreo to keep my home office warm and toasty over the last few days, and it's made working from home much more pleasant.

And there's great news - one of the best Dreo heaters is now even cheaper for Black Friday - with the Dreo Solaris 718 space heater, now at just £118.99, a massive 15% off its usual price of £139.99.

Our top Dreo space heater deal

Save 14% Dreo Solaris 718 space heater: was £139 now £119 at Amazon If you're feeling the chill, this futuristic-looking heater from Dreo will help warm you up. The Solaris 718 space heater quickly and quietly heats up your room, with a multitude of levels and options controlled via remote, so you can stay snug and toasty this winter.

As opposed to smaller products, the Dreo Solaris 718 space heater is a larger and more powerful product aimed at warming up larger spaces.

Resembling a space-age dollhouse skyscraper, Solaris 718 stands at 30 inches tall, so again could sit comfortably under a larger table or standing desk, but can also stand in the centre of a larger room - with a handy handle allowing for easy moving.

There are five levels of heat available here, each one providing a warming blast when you activate, along with the same adjustable thermostat allowing you to set a target of anywhere between 5-35 degrees. The Solaris 718 comes with a light sensor on the top to show just how warm things are getting, with five levels spanning from "cold" to "ambient" to "hot".

The Solaris 718 offers up to 120 degrees oscillation, and again is controllable via a remote, with a 12 hour timer option.

Again, it looks to stand out with its low noise levels, measured at around 25dB, making it ideal for night-time use, and an additional ECO mode allowing for handy energy savings.

More deals to consider