Far from replacing jobs, AI could help take human skills to a new level

Most AI users are optimistic about the technology’s benefits, Workday report claims

Nine in 10 have more free time to be productive

Humans can still bring vital skills to the table, so it's not all doom and gloom

Tackling early concerns that artificial intelligence could replace human workers and take our jobs, new Workday research has claimed AI could actually act as a catalyst for a skills revolution.

Tackling the popular narrative of scepticism, Workday's report revealed 85% of active AI users report a high level of optimism surrounding the technology, a noteworthy upgrade over the 78% of non-adopters reporting similar sentiments.

It’s not just in skills where workers are seeing the benefits of AI – 93% of active users also report having more free time when using the technology, enabling them to focus on higher-level tasks like strategy and problem-solving.

Workers are optimistic about artificial intelligence

As AI becomes more embedded in everyday workflows and organizational strategies, we’re beginning to see where its roles are most appreciated, and where the value of human workers remains critical. For example, humans bring more to the table when it comes to ethical decision-making, empathy, relationship building, and conflict resolution, rendering these the least likely areas to be replaced by AI.

More than four in five (83%) believe AI will make human skills like the ones mentioned above more important to employers.

“By embracing AI for good, we can elevate what makes us uniquely human – our creativity, our empathy, our ability to connect – and build a workplace where these skills drive success," noted Workday CTO Jim Stratton.

Looking ahead, Workday calls for joint efforts by tech companies, organizations and even governments to ensure AI’s benefits are felt by everyone. The report also highlights the need for a focus on crucial human skills.

