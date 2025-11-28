Black Friday & Cyber Monday is almost always the best time to grab a unmissable discount on antivirus software, and ESET is certainly in the Black Friday spirit with discounts of up to 50% on antivirus software.

In our ESET review, we found the antivirus to be very easy to use, played nicely with other antivirus software on the same device, and the VPN speeds were seriously fast, so its definitely worth picking up this Black Friday.

Don't forget to check my roundup of the best Black Friday antivirus software deals - but before you do, take a look at my roundup of the best ESET deals around:

Today's top ESET antivirus deals

£57 off Save 50% ESET Ultimate: was £115 now £58 at ESET UK Ultimate includes everything you could need to protect your devices; antivirus, VPN, identity protection, ransomware protection, parental controls and more. The price is even customizable based on the number of devices you need to cover. Price is for 5 devices, 1 year.

£30 off Save 40% ESET Premium: was £75 now £45 at ESET UK If you want to go a little lower with your protection, the Premium plan is your middle of the road option. You get ESET antivirus, a VPN, and parental controls. Again, you can customize how many devices you need to cover. Prices are for 3 devices, 1 year.