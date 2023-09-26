Enhance your security with Identity Guard

In today's digital age, safeguarding your identity is paramount, and Identity Guard steps up to the plate with an array of unique features that set it apart from the rest.

While other apps monitor and analyse your credit reports, Identity Guard takes a step further by providing you with a comprehensive monthly credit report, ensuring you're always in the know. There are three subscription packages available- Value, Total and Ultra each offering unique set of features such as alerts for high risk transactions, insurance coverage for identity threat to name a few. The Total and Ultra plans are priced at $19.99 and $29.99 per month respectively. However, with this exclusive offer, you are able to enjoy up to 40% in savings as you take the vital first step to protect your identity.

The Identity Guard has been a trusted veteran in the industry protecting over 47 million identities and has resolved over 140,000 cases of identity fraud.

Unlike many privacy and monitoring tools on the market, Identity Guard offers monthly credit reports, expert consultations, and keeps a vigilant eye on your credit and financial activities that distinguishes it from the rest. It also provides you with an extra layer of protection with a phishing scam blocker and will send you timely alerts regarding tax refunds.

The Total and Ultra plan includes comprehensive features such as credit and debit card monitoring, 401k and investment account monitoring, and criminal and sex offense monitoring providing you with a holistic protective shield.

